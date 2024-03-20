MICA Awarded ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification, Recognized Globally for Workplace Culture

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 20: MICA has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’, a prestigious global recognition for workplace culture. The certification acknowledges organizations that excel in providing an outstanding workplace environment and practices for their employees. This certification is based on a model that evaluates an organization’s culture and people practices through the Trust Index and Culture Audit.

Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director of MICA, expressed gratitude for the trust shown by the community. He stated, “To be recognized as an ‘Employer of Choice’ reinforces our commitment to creating a community that fosters equal opportunities and sparks creativity along with inclusive engagement practices.”

Employee feedback and external evaluation form the basis of this certification. MICA scored high in multiple areas, with the assessment gathering feedback on five key dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

Githa Heggde, Dean of MICA, shared, “Creating a great workplace goes beyond just a physical space; it fosters an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute meaningfully.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, having surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide since 1992. Snigdha Mandal, Head of Human Resources and Process Excellence at MICA, highlighted various initiatives that nurture the work culture, including wellness programs, access to learning resources, training programs, retreats, and recognition and rewards.

Employee testimonials also reflect the positive work culture at MICA. Ernest Highland, Senior Manager at the Registrar and Associate Dean’s Office, praised the organization’s empathetic approach, emphasizing the culture of trust and collaboration. Neha Raval, Senior Officer in the Examination Department, valued the flexibility and workplace positivity at MICA. Praful Sevak from the Audio-Visual Team at the PGP office appreciated the mutual respect and greenery at MICA, which has kept him motivated to work there for 20 years.