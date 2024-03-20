Third Maritime Law Workshop at ‘Colombo Security Conclave’ emphasizes regional cooperation for maritime security challenges

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 20: The third edition of the Colombo Security Conclave’s Maritime Law Workshop took place from March 19th to 20th, 2024, at the School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies, Rashtriya Raksha University. The workshop aimed to address maritime security challenges through regional cooperation and coordinated efforts among participating nations.

Led by Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the workshop brought together legal experts from maritime security and law enforcement agencies of Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) nations, along with personnel from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and the National Academy of Coastal Policing. Discussions focused on legal frameworks concerning Maritime Domain Awareness, countermeasures against maritime grey zone activities, and the applicability of cyber and information security laws in the maritime domain.

Sushil Goswami, University Dean & Director of the School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies, welcomed participants and highlighted the workshop’s significance in fostering engagement and knowledge-sharing on maritime law and order matters in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Vice Admiral G. Ashok Kumar, National Maritime Security Coordinator (NMSC), stressed the importance of addressing non-traditional threats to maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. He emphasized the need for comprehensive maritime law enforcement, alignment of domestic laws with international regulations, and collaboration among nations to combat maritime crimes effectively.

Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University, highlighted the achievements of the School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies in promoting stability and security in the IOR. He encouraged members to contribute to the International Law Commission’s work on sea level rise, piracy, and armed robbery at sea.

Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), emphasized India’s commitment to an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. He praised initiatives like the Maritime Law Workshop for enhancing collaboration and interoperability among maritime law enforcement agencies and called for continued regional cooperation to address maritime security challenges.

Manish Kumar Singh expressed gratitude to the National Maritime Security Coordinator and the Hon’ble Chief of the Naval Staff for their visionary leadership in promoting safety and security in the Indian Ocean region. He thanked all CSC nations and Indian armed services personnel for their active participation in the conclave.