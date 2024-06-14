JSW MG Motor India Inaugurates New State-of-the-Art Dealership in Ahmedabad, Expands Gujarat Network

JSW MG Motor India Opens Advanced 3S Facility in Ahmedabad, Boosting Regional Presence

Enhanced Customer Experience: The new 3S dealership facility in Ahmedabad, covering 8,850 sq. ft., includes sales, service, and spare parts sections, reflecting MG India’s futuristic and customer-centric approach.

Strategic Expansion: JSW MG plans to establish 100 new touchpoints this year, focusing on Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, aiming to reach over 500 touchpoints across 275 cities by the end of FY 2024-25.

Ahmedabad, June 14: JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC, has strengthened its presence in Gujarat by inaugurating a new showroom and workshop in Ahmedabad. This expansion aligns with the company’s strategic vision to enhance the overall buying and ownership experience. With this addition, JSW MG now has 34 touchpoints in Gujarat.

The new 3S dealership facility, covering 8,850 sq. ft., features a showroom, service, and spare parts sections. It reflects MG India’s futuristic approach, catering to modern, urban car buyers who are tech-savvy and auto enthusiasts. Additionally, a 31,320 sq. ft. modern service facility is available to meet customer needs.

As part of the MG 2.0 initiative, JSW MG is expanding its network to new territories, ensuring seamless sales and aftersales services. The brand has established over 400 touchpoints across 170 cities in India and plans to add 100 new touchpoints this year, focusing on Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. This expansion aims to foster deeper relationships with customers by increasing accessibility and delivering superior customer experiences.

Commenting on the inauguration, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted to expand our network to Gujarat as a part of MG 2.0. As we grow, we are expanding the footprint of the brand to newer territories, ensuring seamless sales and aftersales services to our customers. We have established over 400 touchpoints across 170 cities in the country. We plan to establish 100 new JSW MG touchpoints this year, specifically catering to Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. This strategic expansion aims to foster deeper relationships with customers by coming closer to them, allowing them to choose and drive their favourite MG car with peace of mind. It underscores our steadfast dedication to increasing accessibility and delivering superior customer experiences.”

Sharing the future plans and connectivity systems Aryaman Thakker, Dealer Principal, JSW MG Aeromark Cars, said, “With JSW MG’s technologically advanced products, customer-centric approach, and understanding of customer needs, we endeavour to provide the best-in-class ownership experience to our customers. We are confident our customers will have a memorable and immersive experience.”

The new showroom is designed under the brand’s ‘Emotional Dynamism’ philosophy, combining contemporary elements and sleek color palettes. The exterior features a unique façade grill, symbolizing the confluence of the sky and the earth. Inside, the showroom offers an experience-first approach, with intelligent and creative elements such as a large LED configurator wall.

The dealership will showcase JSW MG’s portfolio, including the MG Hector, MG ZS EV, MG Gloster, the Astor, and the MG Comet, offering customers a variety of advanced and innovative vehicle options.