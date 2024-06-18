Hitesh Doshi of Waaree Energies Named Global Solar Leader at SNEC 2024

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, June 18: Waaree Energies Limited, India’s largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), is pleased to announce that its Chairman and Managing Director, Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, has been awarded the Global Solar Leaders Award (2024) for his outstanding contributions to solar industrial progress worldwide. This accolade was presented at the SNEC 17th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition & Conference, held in Shanghai, China, from June 13-15, 2024.

We believe that this recognition underscores Waaree Energies Limited’s dedication to pushing boundaries in innovation, sustainability, and global impact. We believe that the recognition reaffirms the progressive governmental support that has fostered a thriving ecosystem for sustainable energy solutions.

Reflecting on this momentous recognition, Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Waaree Energies Limited, remarked, “I am deeply humbled to have been bestowed with this recognition. It is always a good feeling when one’s efforts are recognized, as it motivates a person to keep walking the path no matter how demanding it might seem. Receiving this award is not just a personal accolade but also a tribute to Waaree Energies Limited’s pursuit of excellence and innovation. This honour is an acknowledgement to the collective efforts of the entire Waaree family and I believe that it is a testament to the Indian solar industry’s rising prominence on the global map. It inspires us to continue scaling new heights and shaping a sustainable future driven by renewable energy solutions.”

The Global Solar Leaders Award (2024) stands as a witness to Mr. Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi’s transformative leadership and commitment to driving energy transition and promoting solar energy in India. Today, with advanced manufacturing facilities and a global footprint, Waaree Energies Limited continues to aspire for innovation, sustainability, and economic growth.