Brand Klub Gujarat hosted Brand Fest 4.0 over the weekend

Ahmedabad, Dec 16: Brand Klub Gujarat, an organization of advertising and marketing communication professionals, hosted the much-awaited fourth edition of Brand Fest over the weekend. The vibrant two-day event, filled with thought-provoking discussions and creative exchanges, captivated industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Brand Fest 4.0 offered a dynamic lineup of engaging virtual sessions and interactive workshops, headlined by distinguished speakers. Among them were author and corporate advisor R Gopalakrishnan, Chairwoman & Chief Creative Officer of VGC Preeti Vyas, and Quantum Consumer Solutions Partner Anjana Pillai. Their contributions added depth and inspiration to the fest.

The event also featured interesting insights from notable personalities such as Anubhav Kapoor, General Counsel & Senior Vice President of COSA; Aalap Desai, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer of Tgthr; and actor and voice coach, Vijay Vikram Singh. These sessions also included an enriching quiz and a delightful entertainment programme.

The two-day fest delved into topics like branding, Gen Z, intellectual property rights, and more.

“Brand Fest is aimed at contributing to the industry and society by creating a platform that brings stalwarts together. Brand Fest has grown with the support of industry leaders. We are confident that the series of enriching events at Brand Fest 4.0 will elevate the standards of creativity and performance of the Business, Marketing and Advertising & Communication fraternity at large,” said Sanjay Chakraborty, Founder Member, Brand Klub Gujarat.

A key highlight of the fest was the enriching Business & Brand Quiz, conducted in both virtual and physical formats at the Ahmedabad Management Association on Sunday. Quizmaster Sanjay Chakraborty challenged participants with intriguing questions on businesses and brands, making it a highly engaging session.