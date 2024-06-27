Galaxy Unpacked July 2024: Galaxy AI Is Here

BILKULONLINE

Gurugram, Ahmedabad, June 27: The next frontier of Galaxy AI is coming. Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Get ready for a world of possibilities as we enter a new phase of mobile AI.

On July 10, Samsung Electronics will host Galaxy Unpacked in Paris — where the iconic cultural nexus and trend epicenter becomes the perfect backdrop for the rollout of our latest cutting-edge innovations. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. CEST, 6 a.m. PDT, 9 a.m. and EDT.