Air India’s A350 to Fly Twice Daily on Delhi-London Route from Sept 1

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, June 28: Air India is set to transform the on board experience for its guests on twice-daily flights between Delhi and London Heathrow with the deployment of its brand-new Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Starting from 1 September 2024, this route will mark the long-haul international debut of Air India’s flagship product.

The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week.

With the deployment of the A350-900 to London Heathrow in September, Air India will have upgraded 90% of all its flights to London Heathrow. From April 2024, Air India started deploying its recently inducted Boeing 777-300ERs with elevated cabin interiors on all flights across its Mumbai-London Heathrow route to provide upgraded cabin interiors and inflight entertainment systems, while bringing First class back on the London Heathrow-Mumbai route. This makes Air India the only carrier to offer the choice of First class travel between the two cities as well as between the UK and India.

Introducing Premium Economy and an all-new Air India experience across cabins

Air India will introduce its Premium Economy class experience for the first time on the Delhi-London Heathrow route with A350-900. It will offer guests the choice of 24 wide seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration in a dedicated, upscale cabin.

Air India’s A350 flights will also feature new soft products and award-winning guest enhancements unveiled earlier this year. These enhancements include new chinaware, new tableware and glassware, new bedding, and updated amenity kits for Business and Premium Economy guests, exclusively designed by Ferragamo and TUMI, respectively.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “The deployment of our flagship A350s and the B777s with upgraded cabin interiors to London Heathrow marks a significant milestone for Air India. It demonstrates our commitment to elevating the travel experience of our guests to truly world-class standards and to going beyond just meeting customer expectations as we continue to renew our fleet.”

“With our industry-leading cabin products on the A350 including a new Premium Economy experience and a host of new on board enhancements rolling out, we are confident that these daily flights between India and London Heathrow will soon be the preferred choice for travellers,” Wilson added.

Booking Air India A350 flights to London Heathrow

The A350 seats on the Delhi-London Heathrow route are now available to reserve on Air India’s website and mobile app or via travel agents.

SCHEDULE OF A350 FLIGHTS ON DELHI-LONDON HEATHROW ROUTE (FROM 1 Sep 2024) Flight No. Days of Operation Sector Departure Arrival AI161 Daily Delhi – London Heathrow 0245 Hrs 0730 Hrs AI162 Daily London Heathrow – Delhi 0945 Hrs 2250 Hrs AI111 Daily Delhi – London Heathrow 0645 Hrs 1130 Hrs AI112 Daily London Heathrow – Delhi 1315 Hrs 0205 Hrs (+1)

SCHEDULE OF B777-300ER FLIGHTS WITH UPGRADED INTERIORS ON MUMBAI-LONDON

HEATHROW ROUTE Flight No. Days of Operation Sector Departure Arrival AI129 Daily Mumbai-London Heathrow 0515 Hrs 1015 Hrs AI128 Daily London Heathrow-Mumbai 1230 Hrs 0145 Hrs (+1) AI131 Daily Mumbai-London Heathrow 1400 Hrs 1900 Hrs AI130 Daily London Heathrow Mumbai 2130 Hrs 1050 Hrs

(+1) denotes next day arrival