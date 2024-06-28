Another step towards progressive and inclusive people policies

Vedanta leads the way with financial assistance for higher education

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, June 28:In a significant move towards creating and fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment, Vedanta Limited, a globally diversified natural resources and technology company, has announced an inclusive and progressive people policy that will provide financial support to transgender employees across its locations. Recognizing the systemic barriers faced by the community, Vedanta is dedicated to creating avenues for professional growth and development.

This initiative highlights Vedanta’s commitment to capability building and upskilling its workforce, ensuring every individual has the opportunity to enhance their productivity levels and flourish in their careers.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Director of Vedanta Limited and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “At Vedanta, we are dedicated to cultivating a culture that celebrates diversity and ensures equal opportunities for all. It gives me immense joy to announce our financial support policy for higher education, which reflects our commitment to empowering our transgender employees. By investing in their professional growth, we aim to create an environment that is equal, and champions the well-being & personal development of each and every employee.“

The policy entails financial support of up to INR 1 Lakh for professional education and is geared towards transgender individuals who have been associated with Vedanta for at least 18 months. The Group-wide policy is a one-time-benefit that also extends to business partners, recognising their invaluable contribution to the organisation’s growth and success.

This is an evolutionary step to the policy announced last year during Pride Month, which announced compensation and leave to transgender employees for gender affirmation surgery. Vedanta has also made significant upgrades to its employee infrastructure, reflecting its commitment to an inclusive workplace.

Vedanta also conducts sensitisation workshops for its employees as well as the wider community and is dedicated to creating a safe space for all its employees. It aims to achieve 40% diversity across our leadership by 2050, and continues to uphold diversity, equity and inclusion as one of its core values.