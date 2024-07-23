BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 23:

Quote of Priyam Patel, MD, NK Proteins Pvt Ltd, on the Union Budget 2024

“The Union government has maintained a strong focus on enhancing agricultural productivity and resilience. The substantial allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors underscores this commitment. Initiatives for self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, particularly groundnut, sesame, and sunflower, are pivotal for Atmanirbharta in the edible oil sector. The emphasis on digital crop surveys and strengthening storage and marketing infrastructure will greatly benefit farmers, ensuring a robust and stable agricultural sector. These measures will significantly support the growth and stability of our industry, fostering sustainable development and economic growth.”