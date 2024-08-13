Shri Govind Dholakia Addresses Leadership at 44th Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lecture Organized by AMA

AMA Launches Gujarati Edition of Govind Dholakia’s Autobiography at Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lecture

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 13: The annual Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lectures started in 1977 under the auspices of “Vikram A. Sarabhai – AMA Memorial Trust” which is dedicated in the memory of our founder President Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and were delivered by several eminent personalities and Nobel laureates from India and abroad.

AMA organized the 44th Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lecture on “Leadership” addressed by Shri Govind Dholakia, Founder & Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. & SRK Knowledge Foundation.

The Lecture was followed by the launch of the Gujarati edition of his Book “Diamonds Are Forever So Are Morals: Autobiography of Govind Dholakia” by Dr. Savan Godiawala, PhD, CA, LLB, Angel Investor, Start-up Mentor, Visiting Professor at IIMA and IIT Gandhinagar, President of AMA; Mr. Rajiv Gandhi, Managing Director & CEO, Hester Biosciences Ltd., Vice President of AMA; Mr. Kartikeya Sarabhai, Director, Centre for Environment Education, Nehru Foundation for Development, Member – Governing Council, AMA; and Mr. Chintan Sheth, Managing Director, R. R. Sheth & Co. Pvt. Ltd. Shri Govind Dholakia shared insights on leadership and said that morals are more valuable than diamonds.