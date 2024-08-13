Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University Celebrates Charaka Jayanti 2024 with Engaging Educational Programs

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Aug 13: Aarihant Ayurvedic Medical College and Research Institute, which is affiliated with Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University, recently organised an event to mark Charaka Jayanti 2024.

The day is observed to honour Acharya Charaka’s contributions to Ayurveda. Organised by the Samhita Siddhanta Sanskrit Department of the institute, the event took place at the Aarihant Homeopathic Medical College & Research Institute and saw participation of some 230 students from across the institute.

After the inaugural ceremony which was held at 9.30am, Vaidhya Rakesh Salve, Director of Ayurveda Department at the institute, delivered the keynote address. His lecture focussed on Charaka Acharya’s teachings. Vaidhya Rakesh Salve enlightened the students about the relevance of Charaka Acharya’s teachings in modern health practices, especially in personalised treatment and preventive care.

A number of competitions such as Shloka recitation, Rangoli, and Reel-making, were also organised as part of the programme, on different themes of Ayurveda.

The day concluded with a valedictory function. During the ceremony, Dr Navin Banarase, Principal, Aarihant Ayurvedic Medical College & Research Institute, spoke about the significance of Charaka Jayanti in preserving Ayurvedic wisdom.