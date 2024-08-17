Bilkul Online

BILKULONLINE

Kochi, Ahmedabad, Aug 17: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, proudly presents Thar ROXX – ‘THE’ SUV, a category disruptor set to break norms and redefine the SUV landscape in the country. With a starting price of ₹ 12.99 Lakh, the Thar ROXX embodies the Mahindra boldness and unconventional spirit. Designed and engineered to turn heads and deliver a refined drive and powerful yet safe performance, the Thar ROXX conquers all terrains while offering an array of luxurious features.

Built on Mahindra’s All-New M_GLYDE platform, the Thar ROXX delivers an exceptionally smooth ride with crisp handling and class leading dynamics. It effortlessly blends Thar’s outdoor DNA with modern sophistication, offering a premium SUV experience that caters to those who demand the finest in every aspect of their lives.

The Thar ROXX has been rigorously tested in extreme conditions across diverse terrains and altitudes, including the scorching sand dunes of the Thar desert at +50°C, the high altitudes of Umling La, tricky muddy surfaces in Coorg and the freezing cold of -20°C in Kaza. This extensive testing guarantees that the Thar ROXX is a robust and reliable choice for the Global Indian – people who are Indian at heart but have a global mindset.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The Thar brand has always been a cultural phenomenon, symbolizing freedom and a strong sense of community. Building on this legacy, the Thar ROXX is ‘THE’ SUV, seamlessly combining head-turning design, a refined drive, powerful performance, superior off-roading capability, ultimate safety, luxurious space, and advanced technology. With Thar ROXX, we’re not just elevating the SUV experience—we’re setting our sights on making the Thar brand the No. 1 SUV (>12.5 Lakh segment) by volume within the next 3 to 5 years.”

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Thar ROXX represents a new era of refined body-on-frame SUVs, built on our all-new M_GLYDE platform. This cutting-edge platform, enables us to deliver the best of both worlds – blending refined urban sophistication typically found in monocoque SUVs like the XUV700 with unparalleled, tech-enabled off-road capabilities. With standout features such as a panoramic SkyroofTM, advanced Level 2 ADAS, and Harman Kardon branded audio, the Thar ROXX redefines the ownership experience, setting new benchmarks in luxury and safety.”

Bookings for the Thar ROXX will open online and at Mahindra dealerships from Oct 03, 2024, and Test Drives will start from Sept 14, 2024. Deliveries will commence this dussehra, ensuring customers can enjoy their new Mahindra SUV as soon as possible.

Designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai, engineered at the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, and developed and tested at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT), the Thar ROXX is built at Mahindra’s advanced facility in Nashik. This SUV embodies the expertise and innovation of Mahindra’s global design and engineering teams.

Thar ROXX Variant-wise Pricing in Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

Variant G20 G20 D22 D22 D22 D22 MT AT MT AT MT AT RWD RWD RWD RWD 4WD 4WD MX1 ₹ 12.99 0 ₹ 13.99 0 0 0 MX3 0 ₹ 14.99 ₹ 15.99 ₹ 17.49 0 0 AX3L 0 0 ₹ 16.99 0 0 0 MX5 ₹ 16.49 ₹ 17.99 ₹ 16.99 ₹ 18.49 # 0 AX5L 0 0 0 ₹ 18.99 0 # AX7L 0 ₹ 19.99 ₹ 18.99 ₹ 20.49 # #

#: To be announced at a later date