CEPT University Welcomes 280 Undergraduates, 62% Women for Fourth Year Running

Ahmedabad, Sep 2: Today, CEPT University welcomed 280 new undergraduate students enrolled in programs across four faculties: Architecture, Planning, Design, and Technology.
The entrants hail from 34 states and union territories across India, making CEPT a truly pan-Indian university.
Additionally, 62 percent of these undergraduate students are women. This marks the fourth consecutive year that our undergraduate programs have exceeded 60 percent female representation in CEPT University’s undergraduate batches.
