IIMA PGPX registers a successful placements season

IPRS Report 2024 reaffirms students placed in top Indian and international companies

~ Consulting ( Management and Technology) largest recruiter; IT Services, BFSI and Healthcare follow

~ Companies continue to prefer IIMA students for strategic growth and leadership roles

~ A total of 67 new organisations participated in the placements process for the first time.

Ahmedabad, Sep 2: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) successfully concluded the final placement process of its One Year MBA (PGPX) at the end of June 2024. As is the norm at IIMA, the final audited placement report, aligned with the ‘Indian Placement Reporting Standards’ (IPRS), was audited by an external agency and finalised in August 2024. Notably, IIMA is one of the first management institutes in India to put forth an audited placements report since 2011.

This year too, IIMA PGPX has an exceptional placement season with as many as 105 companies from diverse sectors offering a wide range of roles. The placements continue to have a good mix of returning and new recruiters, a clear sign of robust demand for the PGPX programme and its diversity. About 121 students from the IIMA PGPX class of 2024 accepted offers from employers of global repute across sectors and geographies, economic conditions notwithstanding.

Sharing his views on placements 2024, Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson of the Placement Committee said, “The rigorous academic curriculum, innovative pedagogy, and cutting-edge coursework plays a significant role in making IIMA’s One Year MBA (PGPX) a highly sought after programme among experienced professionals and recruiters alike. Despite challenging economic conditions, this year’s One Year MBA (PGPX) placements continue have demonstrated exceptional performance. These statistics clearly illustrate the consistent confidence shown by the industry in our programme. Additionally, the interest from several new recruiters this year suggests the growing popularity and strong reputation of the programme amongst the recruiters”

Highlights from PGPX Class of 2024 Placements

Consulting (Management and Technology) Largest Recruiting Sector, Followed by IT Services, BFSI and Healthcare

Consulting firms (Management and Technology), emerged as the largest recruiters this year, by hiring 35 percent of the students. Information Technology (IT) Services, BFSI and Healthcare sectors followed close by hiring 18 percent, 11 percent and 10 percent of the students, respectively*. (*Numbers rounded off)

Leadership Roles

IIMA PGPX students continued to be preferred for leadership roles as well as middle and senior management roles both by Indian and international recruiters. Some positions for which students, including women students, were hired for include Chief Product Officer, Vice President, Associate Director, Associate Vice President, Leadership Programs, Program Head, Product Head, & Consultant, among others.

While the IIMA PGPX students were largely considered for senior leadership and middle management roles by large corporates, start-ups – both unicorns and soon-to-be-unicorns – too recruited students this year.

The IIMA PGPX batch has had successful placements every year since its inception 19 years ago. Recruitment secretary of PGPX, Class of 2024, Utkarsh Shukla said, “The One Year MBA (PGPX) has consistently upheld its reputation as a leading program for producing managers at mid and senior levels. This year, leading the placement process was especially challenging due to the tough market conditions, but the PGPX philosophy of aligning recruiter needs with candidate aspirations provided a clear path forward. The student placement committee played a pivotal role by giving personalised attention to each candidate, ensuring they found the right opportunities. We started the process in July’23 and focused on securing quality roles for our students. This approach not only significantly improved mean and median salary packages but also reinforced the strong market trust in the IIMA PGPX brand sustained over the past 18 years. Our alumni, many of whom occupy senior positions in various organisations, continue to make a significant impact, further solidifying the confidence that recruiters have in IIMA PGPX.” The sentiment was shared by Manish Kohli, Recruitment Secretary of the current batch of PGPX (Class of 2025).

Since its inception in 2006, IIMA PGPX has served as a transformative journey for high-calibre, aspirational and industrious working professionals to meet their goals of becoming global leaders. It has established its credentials as a rigorous, intensive, fast-track programme and has been ranked among the top management programmes in the world by leading global rankings year after year.