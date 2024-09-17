Emmvee Launches India’s Largest TOPCon Cell Line, Paving the Way for Solar Excellence

Emmvee Unveils India’s Largest 2.5 GWp TOPCon Cell Line at RE-Invest Expo 2024, Strengthening Its Leadership in Solar Innovation

By Rafat Quadri

Gandhinagar, Sep 17: Emmvee, a leading solar energy company, achieved a major milestone with the launch of its 2.5 GWp TOPCon Cell Line, India’s largest.

The event, which took place during the prestigious RE-Invest Expo 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, was inaugurated by Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) on September 17, 2024.

This move reaffirms Emmvee’s position as a leader in renewable energy, aligning with India’s goal to reach 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

A Major Leap in Solar Technology

The newly inaugurated 2.5 GWp TOPCon Cell Line sets a new benchmark in the renewable energy sector. It showcases Emmvee’s continued commitment to innovation and its drive to contribute to India’s sustainable energy future. In his keynote address, Pradip Kumar Das emphasized the importance of this technological advancement, highlighting how it could play a pivotal role in helping India achieve its renewable energy targets.

“This transformative leap in solar technology is a testimony to Emmvee’s dedication to providing clean, reliable energy solutions and contributing to India’s ambitious renewable energy goals,” said Pradip Kumar Das.

Emmvee’s Commitment to Clean Energy

Emmvee, headquartered in Karnataka, has been at the forefront of the solar energy industry since its inception in 1992. With a strong focus on innovation, the company has continually developed cutting-edge solar water heating systems and photovoltaic modules. D.V. Manjunatha, Chairman and Managing Director of Emmvee, emphasized the company’s customer-centric approach.

“We have kept our priorities right, focusing on quality, transparency, and customer-centrism. Our legacy is engraved in trust, and we are committed to providing our consumers with reliable and innovative solar energy solutions,” stated Manjunatha.

Global Leadership in Solar Panel Manufacturing

Suhas Donthi, President and CEO of Emmvee, shared insights into the company’s global presence and growing portfolio. Emmvee has established itself as a prominent player not only in India but also in international markets across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company’s premium solar products, particularly its Solar Water Heating Systems and Photovoltaic Modules, have been instrumental in its success.

“Our growth in India and globally is driven by our relentless pursuit of innovation. We are proud to be one of the leading manufacturers of premium solar modules, with multiple production units in Karnataka,” said Suhas Donthi.

Innovation and Sustainability: Emmvee’s Core Principles

Emmvee’s growth over the last 25 years is rooted in its commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company’s management has continued to push boundaries, implementing green energy solutions for sustainable living. With its cutting-edge technology and smart innovation, Emmvee is dedicated to reducing carbon footprints and promoting clean energy worldwide.

“Emmvee is an intelligent solar solutions provider, born from an idea to harness green energy for better use. Our products reflect the perfect blend of technology and innovation for a sustainable future,” added Manjunatha.



The inauguration of Emmvee’s 2.5 GWp TOPCon Cell Line marks a significant achievement for the company and India’s renewable energy sector. With a legacy of quality, transparency, and customer focus, Emmvee continues to drive technological advancements, positioning itself as a global leader in solar energy. As the world shifts toward clean and sustainable energy solutions, Emmvee’s contribution will remain vital in shaping a greener future.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)