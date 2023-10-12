Saturday, October 14, 2023
14 NBFCs surrender licences to RBI

BILKUL ONLINE

Mumbai, Oct 12 : Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said that 14 non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have surrendered their certificate of registration.

These NBFCs include Shivam Hire Purchase & Finvest, Sun Finlease (Gujarat), Chitrakoot Motor Finance and Alkan Fiscal Services among others.

As many as 10 of these NBFCs have surrendered their licence due to exit from the non-banking financial institution (NBFI) business.

These 10 NBFCs are TMF Business Services Limited (formerly Tata Motors Finance), Shivam Hire Purchase & Finvest, Shree Shanti Trades, Adroit Commercial, Sun Finlease (Gujarat), Chitrakoot Motor Finance, VIP Finstock, Dhruvtara Finance Services, Saija Finance and Micrograam Marketplace.

The other four NBFCs have surrendered their licence as they ceased to be legal entities due reasons such as amalgamation, dissolution or voluntary strike-off.

