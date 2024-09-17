PM Modi Visits IREDA Pavilion at RE-INVEST

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Sep 17: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, visited the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) pavilion at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of IREDA, welcomed the Prime Minister and provided an overview of IREDA’s 37-year journey as the nation’s leading green financing NBFC. Das shared IREDA’s vision to lead sustainable development, connect people with green energy, and help achieve the country’s renewable energy targets.

PM Modi was accompanied by Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Acharya Devvrat, Hon’ble Governor of Gujarat; Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat; and Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, MNRE and other dignitaries. The dignitaries commended IREDA for its pivotal role in financing India’s green transition and supporting the Government of India’s 500 GW non-fossil fuel installed capacity target by 2030.

The IREDA pavilion, themed “Responsible for Renewables,” showcased the company’s commitment to sustainable development and its strategic focus on financing renewable energy projects aligned with country’s Panchamrit targets for 2030 and the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

CMD Pradip Kumar Das expressed his honour to welcome the Prime Minister, reaffirming IREDA’s dedication to financing renewable energy expansion and contributing to the nation’s target of 500 GW by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070. He emphasized IREDA’s leadership in driving India’s green energy revolution and fostering a self-reliant, sustainable future for all.