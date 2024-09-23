Dr. Savan Godiawala Appointed President, Rajiv Gandhi Named Vice President at AMA’s 67th AGM

AMA’s 67th Annual General Meeting Reappoints Leadership Team

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad,Sep 23: Ahmedabad, September 21, 2024: The Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) held its 67th Annual General Meeting on Saturday, electing a new team of office bearers to lead the organization.

Dr. Savan Godiawala, a distinguished professional with qualifications in PhD, CA, LLB, as well as an Angel Investor, Start-up Mentor, and Visiting Professor at IIMA and IIT Gandhinagar, has been reappointed as the President of AMA.

Rajiv Gandhi, the Managing Director and CEO of Hester Biosciences Ltd., has also been reappointed as Vice President of AMA. Under their leadership, AMA is committed to setting new milestones with the continued support and cooperation of its members and the wider business community. The association aims to further its mission of promoting managerial excellence and development in the region.