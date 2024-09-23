Dr. Savan Godiawala Appointed President, Rajiv Gandhi Named Vice President at AMA’s 67th AGM
Ahmedabad,Sep 23: Ahmedabad, September 21, 2024: The Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) held its 67th Annual General Meeting on Saturday, electing a new team of office bearers to lead the organization.
Dr. Savan Godiawala, a distinguished professional with qualifications in PhD, CA, LLB, as well as an Angel Investor, Start-up Mentor, and Visiting Professor at IIMA and IIT Gandhinagar, has been reappointed as the President of AMA.