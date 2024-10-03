12th Japan Festival Opens with “Nippon Odori” by Consul General Koji Yagi at AMA on October 4

VIBRANT BONDING OF INDO-JAPANESE RELATIONS IN GUJARAT

Ahmedabad, Oct 3: Since January 2009, when Japan became the First Ever Country Partner of Gujarat at the then Vibrant Gujarat Celebrations, the bonds of friendship, goodwill and cooperation between Gujarat and Japan on academic, business and cultural fronts have grown much closer and stronger, achieving new and significant milestones.

JAPAN FESTIVALS AT AMA

The Japan Information and Study Center at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) and the Indo-Japan Friendship Association of Gujarat (IJFA) have successfully organized Eleven Japan Festivals over the past fifteen years from 2009 to 2024, unfolding Japan in its vibrant color and splendor. These festivals have received wide acclaim, overwhelming response and large-hearted appreciation from thousands of Japan lovers in Ahmedabad and Gujarat. The Five Japan Centers at AMA have enjoyed a unique recognition & goodwill over the years for their pursuit of pioneering the Vision & Mission of Making Gujarat the Mini-Japan of India.

‘NIPPON ODORI’ – 12TH JAPAN FESTIVAL AT AMA

To celebrate the ‘Japan Month’ initiated by the Embassy of Japan New Delhi and also commemorates the appointment and opening of the Office of the First Honorary Consul of Japan in India, at Ahmedabad, the 12th Japan Festival has been organized at AMA from Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6, 2024. It also coincides with the celebration of the popular Gujarati Navratri Folk Dance Festival and, therefore, this festival has been aptly named as NIPPON ODORI (Festival of Japanese Folk Dances).

KEY ATTRACTIONS

PHOTO-FILM EXHIBITION: SHOWCASE ON DANCE FESTIVALS OF JAPAN

Scintillating Presentation of a Photo-Film Exhibition at the Festival will showcase a captivating journey into the enchanting world of Japanese Dance, renowned for its rich traditions, vibrant expressions, and breathtaking performances. Through viewing this exhibition, you can explore and discover a diverse array of Dance Festivals that highlight the heart and soul of Japan’s artistic heritage. From the exhilarating rhythms of the Awa Odori in Tokushima to the mesmerizing elegance of the Nihon Buyo traditional dances in Kyoto, each festival showcases unique regional characteristics and deep cultural significance.

The Chief Guest Hon’ble Mr. Koji Yagi, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai will inaugurate the 12 th Japan Festival and address on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 4:00 pm by launching the Photo-Film Exhibition on Dance Festivals of Japan at AMA Exhibition Hall followed by an interaction with Print & Electronic Media. The Guest of Honor Ms. Kyoko Hokugo, Minister Economic, Embassy of Japan in New Delhi and Mr. Mukesh Patel, Honorary Consul of Japan in Gujarat, India will also join the Inauguration of the Japan Festival.

This Photo-Film Exhibition will remain open for Public Viewing on 5th & 6th October 2024 from 12:00 Noon to 7:00 PM at AMA Exhibition Hall.

FIRST-EVER INDO-JAPANESE FUSION DANCE PERFORMANCES

Acknowledged as the first ever Presentation of Fusion Dance Performances at NIPPON ODORI, the 12th Japan Festival unfolds a unique experience to savor the flavor of popular folk-dances of Japan and Gujarat, two regions which, though geographically distant, share a rich tapestry of culture. Similarities. While UNESCO added traditional Japanese folk-dances, popularly known as Furyu Odori to its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2022, the globally celebrated Gujarati Garba got similar recognition in December, 2023.

Japan Cultural Center at AMA in association with Indo-Japan Friendship Association Gujarat, the Honorary Consul of Japan in Gujarat, the Japanese Association in Ahmedabad, Spandan Folk Dance Academy, and Laxman Gyanpith Foundation (Sanskardham Campus) has organized the Fusion Dance Performances at NIPPON ODORI.

It will be for the first time that the Japanese Community, being family members of the Japanese Association in Ahmedabad will join with Gujarati Community represented by members of AMA and IJFA in joint performance of the Fusion Dances on Friday, 4th October, 2024 from 6: 00 pm to 7.30 pm.