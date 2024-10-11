ITC Narmada Celebrates Dussehra with a Special Dinner Buffet Featuring Traditional Favourites

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 11: To ring in the joyous Dussehra festivities after the nine nights of revelry during Navratri, ITC Narmada, a luxury collection hotel in Ahmedabad, announces an exclusive dinner buffet.

This festive feast will be hosted at the ITC Narmada’s signature all-day diner restaurant, Adalaj Pavilion on Saturday – October 12, , from 7 pm to 11.30 pm, promises to be an extraordinary culinary experience with traditional and local favourites to cater to the appetite of food-loving Amdavadis.

At the dinner buffet, guests will be able to devour a treated to a lavish spread, thoughtfully curated to celebrate the essence of Indian festive traditions. In Ahmedabad, Dussehra is often synonymous to the savoury fafda and crisp and sweet Jalebi treats.

Guests can indulge into their favourites from the specially curated menu comprising beloved Dussehra treats such as fafda jalebi and farsaan, complemented by the sweetness of Sabudana Kheer and the rustic charm of Gud Bajra ki Roti.

The buffet will also offer a variety of regional specialities, including fish paturi, kosha mangsho, and aloo dum served with freshly made live green kachori. For those seeking more festive favourites, there will be a fragrant Kaddu ki Sabzi and Murgh Pista Korma, a luxurious Chicken dish rich in pistachio flavours. The live counter will also not cease to surprise food loving patrons by including a fusion twist with thepla pizza, offering a unique combination of traditional and modern tastes.

The Dussehra special buffet promises a memorable dining experience that celebrates the culinary heritage of India.