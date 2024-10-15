JioBharat Expands Series with Launch of V3 & V4 Models Following V2 Success

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 15: The success of JioBharat V2 in 2023 ensured that millions of 2G feature phones users could live a 4G digital life for the first time.

Building on that momentum, Reliance Jio has now introducedthe JioBharat V3 and V4, the next generation of affordable 4G feature phones that bring style and design into the heart of digital transformation.

– JioBharat V3 is a style-centric phone designed for users who demand more than just utility from their phones. With its sleek, modern design, the V3 elevates the user’s lifestyle. It speaks to the aspirations of the new Indian consumer, who want a device that is as fashionable as it is functional, a perfect companion for those who value style in their everyday lives.

– JioBharat V4 stands out as a design-focused phone that caters to users who appreciate quality and minimalistic beauty. It offers an elevated user experience, ensuring that while the phone delivers cutting-edge digital services, it also satisfies the desire for a premium feel.

Both models, V3 and V4 come packed with a suite of exclusive Jio services which are gateways to a whole ecosystem of digital experiences.

– JioTV offers access to over 455 live TV channels, ensuring that users never miss out on their favorite shows, news, or sports.

– JioCinema brings a wide array of movies, videos, and sports content, providing entertainment right at the user’s fingertips.

– JioPay, with its UPI integration and in-built Sound Box, facilitates seamless digital payments. This feature is a significant leap in driving financial inclusion.

– JioChat allows users to stay connected with their loved ones, providing unlimited voice messaging, photo shareand group chat options.

– With 1000 mAh battery, users can enjoy uninterrupted service throughout the day, while the expandable storage of up to 128 GB ensures ample space.

– The support for 23 Indian languages makes it truly accessible to all.

Pricing:

– Priced at Rs 1099 only, JioBharat comes with a monthly recharge plan for just Rs 123, offering unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data.

– JioBharat’s pricing continues to be the most affordable, making it a clear for the consumers.

– It provides savings of almost 40% over other players.

Availability:

The 2 models will be available shortly in physical phone-sellling outlets as well as on JioMart & Amazon.