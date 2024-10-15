AMA Honors Legacy of Late Shri Ratan Tata with Special Talk on Leadership

Dr. Shailesh Thacker and Industry Leaders Share Insights into the Visionary Leadership and Ethical Legacy of Tata

Ahmedabad, Oct 15: In a heartfelt tribute to the late Shri Ratan Tata, the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) organized a special talk titled “Leadership of Ratan Tata,” delivered by renowned global management thinker Dr. Shailesh Thacker.

The event highlighted the visionary leadership, ethical business practices, and the relentless focus on social impact that defined Ratan Tata’s approach to business and leadership.

Dr. Shailesh Thacker spoke in-depth about Tata’s unwavering commitment to ethical principles and his transformative vision that not only revolutionized the Tata Group but also left a lasting imprint on India’s industrial landscape.

AMA President Dr. Savan Godiawala shared additional insights into the leadership values that continue to inspire the new generation. The event also featured R Gopalakrishnan, former Vice Chairman of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Executive Director of Tata Sons, who offered a rare glimpse into his personal experiences working with Ratan Tata. He emphasized Tata’s unique leadership ethos, which blends business acumen with a profound sense of social responsibility.

This special talk brought together leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts, all united in celebrating the legacy of one of India’s most admired industrialists.