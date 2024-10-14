Saatvik Solar Secures Rs.302 Crore Contract to Supply Solar PV Modules to MAHAGENCO

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 14: Saatvik Green Energy Limited, today announced that it has won a contract with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) to supply 200 MW of its cutting-edge N-TOPCon 580Wp modules to various locations across Maharashtra.

The total value of the order is estimated to be ?302 crore. The deployment of these modules will play a key role in bolstering Maharashtra’s renewable energy capacity, supporting the state’s initiatives toward cleaner and greener energy solutions. This partnership reflects Saatvik’s vision of empowering the renewable energy transition through best-in-class products and strategic collaborations.

MAHAGENCO is one of India’s largest power generation companies, and this order reaffirms Saatvik’s growing presence and reputation as a trusted provider of high-efficiency solar technologies in the renewable energy sector. The company has ordered Saatvik N-TOPCon 580Wp modules, which will be used to fulfil this contract, are among the most advanced and in-demand products in Saatvik’s portfolio. Known for their superior efficiency and performance, these modules are engineered to deliver enhanced energy output even under challenging environmental conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy commented, “We at Saatvik are honoured to be selected by MAHAGENCO for this project. This order not only underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in solar technology but also highlights our ability to deliver on large-scale, time-sensitive projects. Our N-TOPCon modules have been designed to meet the highest industry standards, ensuring sustainable energy generation for years to come. We look forward to contributing to Maharashtra’s renewable energy goals.”

Saatvik Green Energy is actively pursuing several key infrastructure tech innovations to stay ahead in the renewable energy sector. The company is developing high-efficiency solar PV modules, including half-cut modules and premium modules with advanced features like ‘0 buzz bar’ and ‘24 buzz bar’ technology. In addition to module manufacturing, it is also exploring investments in electrolyser battery manufacturing and storage solutions to enhance energy storage capabilities. The company’s R&D infrastructure and in-house manufacturing skills enable the firm to address the rising demand for high-efficiency solar modules in both the Indian and global markets.