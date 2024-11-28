IN-SPACe Recognized as Dual-Category Body by Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship
BILKULONLINE
Ahmedabad, Nov 28: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has been officially recognized as Awarding Body and Assessing Body (Dual Category) by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India.
This recognition empowers IN-SPACe to award NCVET certificates to trainees completing NCVET-approved qualifications developed by IN-SPACe. This marks a significant milestone in advancing skill development in the space sector. The recognition allows IN-SPACe to deliver specialized training programs across critical areas of space technology, including but not limited to:
- Essentials of Satellite Manufacturing
- Space Technology in Agriculture
- Mission Design and Avionics Development for Launch Vehicles
- Orbital Mechanics, Attitude Dynamics, and Navigation
- Advances in Propulsion Systems for Space Missions
- Space Data Products and Services
Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe, represented the organization during the agreement’s execution. Speaking on this achievement he said, “This recognition is a critical step in building a skilled talent base for India’s growing space sector. By aligning our training initiatives with the demands of the space industry, we will empower learners with the knowledge and hands-on expertise needed to support the nation’s ambitions in today’s competitive global space scenario”.