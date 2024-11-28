IN-SPACe Recognized as Dual-Category Body by Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 28: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has been officially recognized as Awarding Body and Assessing Body (Dual Category) by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

This recognition empowers IN-SPACe to award NCVET certificates to trainees completing NCVET-approved qualifications developed by IN-SPACe. This marks a significant milestone in advancing skill development in the space sector. The recognition allows IN-SPACe to deliver specialized training programs across critical areas of space technology, including but not limited to:

Essentials of Satellite Manufacturing

Space Technology in Agriculture

Mission Design and Avionics Development for Launch Vehicles

Orbital Mechanics, Attitude Dynamics, and Navigation

Advances in Propulsion Systems for Space Missions

Space Data Products and Services

Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe, represented the organization during the agreement’s execution. Speaking on this achievement he said, “This recognition is a critical step in building a skilled talent base for India’s growing space sector. By aligning our training initiatives with the demands of the space industry, we will empower learners with the knowledge and hands-on expertise needed to support the nation’s ambitions in today’s competitive global space scenario”.