Ahmedabad’s Thriving Design Community Welcomes Aquant’s Premium Bathware Hub

Tasneem Quettawala, Director, Aquant: Redefining bathroom luxury is about more than just aesthetics—it’s about creating spaces that inspire, rejuvenate, and make a bold statement. Our new display centre offers a firsthand experience of how innovation can elevate even the simplest routines into moments of indulgence.

Saajid Patel, Director, Aquant: We believe luxury lies in the details—the feel of a perfectly crafted faucet, the smooth flow of water, and the beauty of bold finishes. Our commitment to redefining bathroom luxury is reflected in every product we offer, transforming ordinary spaces into personalized sanctuaries.

Jitendra Jain, Director, Aquant: Luxury is no longer defined by opulence alone but by thoughtful design, functionality, and craftsmanship. At Aquant, we are redefining bathroom luxury by offering timeless designs paired with cutting-edge technology, ensuring our clients experience elegance and comfort in every detail.

Kamlesh Jain, Director, Aquant: For us, redefining luxury means blending global trends with local sensibilities. Our new display centre in Ahmedabad embodies this philosophy, offering sophisticated finishes and durable solutions that resonate with the discerning tastes of modern homeowners and designers alike.

Strategic Location on Sindhu Bhavan Road Set to Attract Designers and Architects from Across Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Nov 30: Bathroom luxury is being redefined by the fusion of bold designs and smart functionality—where every product is a statement of sophistication and a promise of lasting quality Aquant, a leader in premium bathroom solutions, has launched its first-ever company-owned display centre in Ahmedabad, marking a significant milestone in its journey of delivering luxurious bath fittings and cutting-edge sanitary ware. Located on the bustling Sindhu Bhavan Road, this new space provides an immersive experience for clients and design professionals to explore Aquant’s innovative products.

“This isn’t just a display centre; it’s an experience,” said Tasneem Quettawala, Director of Aquant. “We’ve created a space that inspires and elevates bathroom design by showcasing bold, sophisticated finishes that make a statement.”

Designed by Pune-based architect Yogesh Gholap, the centre boasts an array of faucets, spa concepts, and sanitary solutions in finishes like matte black, rose gold, and brushed brass, ensuring versatility for a wide range of design preferences.

With a presence in Ahmedabad for over seven years through a robust dealer network, Aquant’s decision to establish its first company-owned centre here underscores the city’s importance as a design hub. The centre caters to Gujarat’s growing demand for luxury home solutions, especially for high-end villas and premium real estate projects.

“A vibrant city like Ahmedabad, with its dynamic design community, was the perfect choice,” said Jitendra Jain, Director of Aquant. “Its connectivity to key regions like Vadodara and Saurashtra ensures that we can serve not only local clients but also those from across Gujarat.”

Aquant’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to deliver premium products without delays. “Our products are always in stock, ready to meet the needs of clients who seek immediate access to luxury finishes,” added Kamlesh Jain, Director of Aquant.

The brand collaborates with over 60 world-class OEM partners from Italy, France, Turkey, and other countries, ensuring it remains at the forefront of global bathroom design trends. “Innovation and quality are our cornerstones,” said Saajid Patel, Director of Aquant. “Our dedication to these values has earned us prestigious awards like the Red Dot and Red Star.”

With nearly two decades of experience and a presence in 52 cities across India, Aquant continues to be a preferred destination for architects, designers, and discerning clients seeking premium bathroom solutions.

Ramesh and Raghav from R+R Architects were present at the occasion.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)