Shalby Hospitals Hosts Orthotrends 2024: India’s Largest Orthopedic Academic Meet in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Nov 30: Shalby Hospitals, a pioneer in orthopedics and joint replacement surgery, is hosting Orthotrends 2024, the largest academic conclave for orthopedic professionals in India.

The prestigious event brings together 55 eminent faculty members and over 550 senior orthopedic surgeons from around the world, along with numerous international and national delegates.

“Orthotrends serves as a vital platform for fostering academic growth and collaboration in orthopedic surgery,” said Dr. Nishita Shukla, Group COO, Shalby Hospitals.

Advancing Surgical Expertise: Recorded Surgeries, Workshops, and Symposiums

The conference features a wide range of academic and practical engagements, including recorded surgeries, panel discussions, and saw-bone workshops, offering hands-on experience with cutting-edge instruments and implants. “This event empowers young surgeons with advanced surgical techniques while deepening their expertise in innovative practices,” remarked one of the senior faculty members.

Focus on Fast Recovery Surgery: Setting a New Standard in India

A key highlight of the event is the focus on fast recovery surgery protocols, a trend gaining momentum globally, especially in the United States. “Our hospital stays for joint replacement surgeries have already reduced from three weeks to just three days,” said Dr. Nishita Shukla. “We are now poised to adopt enhanced recovery protocols, setting a new benchmark in patient care in India.”

Innovations in Orthopedic Implants and Robotics

Orthotrends 2024 spotlights breakthrough innovations that are reshaping the field:

Vitamin E-Infused Polyethylene Implants: Designed to reduce wear and enhance implant longevity.

Titanium-Molybdenum Nitride Coatings: Minimize allergic reactions and improve implant durability.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Enhancing precision and outcomes in joint replacement procedures.

Shalby’s Global Legacy of Excellence

Dr. Vikram Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Shalby Hospitals, stated, “Since its humble beginnings as a six-bed specialty hospital in 1994, Shalby has grown into a global benchmark, performing over 1,60,000 joint replacement surgeries.” Today, Shalby handles more than 16,000 joint replacement procedures annually, accounting for over 15% of such surgeries in India.

Showcasing Innovation: The Launch of TUKSplasty™

Dr. Vikram Shah highlighted one of the key innovations presented at the conference: “TUKSplasty™ is a revolutionary uni-condylar knee replacement technique that preserves all four ligaments, maintains healthy cartilage, and ensures optimal knee motion and stability for faster recovery.”

Orthotrends: Fostering Knowledge and Collaboration

Since its inception, Orthotrends has served as a platform for academic growth and innovation. This year marks its first edition in Ahmedabad, with previous editions held in Mohali, Indore, and Jaipur. “We are proud to showcase the synergy of human intelligence and technology, advancing mobility and improving lives,” said Dr. Shah.

Shalby Hospitals continues to attract patients globally, earning trust from regions such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Africa, and Asia.