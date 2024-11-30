India’s $5 Trillion Economy Vision: AMA Hosts Insightful Lecture by Yamal Vyas

Private Sector Revival and Financial Growth Key to India’s Economic Transformation, Says Yamal Vyas

Ahmedabad, Nov 30: Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) hosted the 18th Dr. R.L. Sanghvi Endowment Lecture on Economic Affairs on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The lecture, delivered by Yamal Vyas, Chairman of the Fourth State Finance Commission of Gujarat, focused on “India’s Journey to a $5 Trillion Economy – Challenges and Opportunities.”

Vyas highlighted the revival of private sector investment, especially in core sectors like cement and steel, which are driving job creation and economic growth. He emphasized the crucial role of the financial sector, noting that 35% of the growth in India’s journey from a $3 trillion to a $5 trillion economy would stem from banking and financial services.

He also discussed the resilience of India’s credit system compared to challenges faced by countries like the U.S., predicting robust growth driven by increased investment and infrastructure development. The event provided valuable insights into India’s economic transformation and attracted a diverse audience of professionals, entrepreneurs, and academics.

Unmesh Dixit, Executive Director of AMA was also present at the occasion among other dignitaries.

