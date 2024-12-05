You May Also Like

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 5: CEPT University has been recognized as a 5-star plus in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSRIF) 2024. It remains the top institute in the Architecture category.

Prof. Tridip Suhrud, Provost, said, “CEPT University is steadfastly committed to excellence in architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management, education and research. We are honoured to be rated as a 5-star plus university and top-ranked in the architecture category in the state, alongside the top educational institutes in Gujarat.

This recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing world-class education, undertaking groundbreaking research, and creating impactful solutions through our collaboration with the industry. We congratulate all the other institutions featured in the GSIRF for their contributions to higher education.”

Earlier this year, in NIRF, CEPT University was ranked 6th in the Architecture and Planning category. It is the only private university to consistently feature in the top 10 ranks in NIRF in this category.

GSIRF was initiated by the Government of Gujarat, in line with the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), initiated by the Government of India. It was initiated with a vision of creating world class institutions of great eminence and excellence.