MICA Alumna Ganga Ganapathi Poovaiah Named India Marketing Leader at Publicis Sapient

Ahmedabad, Dec 5: MICA Ahmedabad is delighted to share our distinguished alumna and MICA Governing Council Member, Ganga Ganapathi Poovaiah (Class of 1998), has been appointed as the India Marketing Leader at Publicis Sapient.

Ganga joins Publicis Sapient from Epsilon, where she served as Vice President, Head of International Marketing, driving transformative strategies across markets.

With a career that spans from traditional advertising to data-driven modern marketing, Ganga has excelled in both local and global delivery models. In the past two decades, she has worked across renowned organizations, including Ogilvy, Mudra Communications, and Hewlett-Packard Global Analytics, where she built a solid foundation in marketing and business strategy.

Congratulating Ganga Ganapathi on her recent appointment, Jaya Deshmukh, Director & CEO of MICA, proudly shares, “This milestone reflects MICA’s commitment to nurturing transformative leaders who make a meaningful impact. It is a moment of pride that 60% of our pioneering batch (1994-96) are now Directors, CEOs, or MDs, and 30% of alumni from the first 10 batches have risen to leadership positions across diverse industries. Such achievements reinforce MICA’s enduring legacy of excellence and leadership development.”

Ganga credits MICA, her alma mater, for having an irrevocable impact on her journey, empowering her to take bold strides in her career. “Two years at MICA taught me the comfort with ambiguity, the ability to join seemingly unconnected dots, and empathy for the impact that businesses have on humans. Even as my career navigated between pure consumer advertising and tech marketing, the magic of insights and the power of a brand to create human impact have always been central to what I’ve enjoyed doing.”

Her decision to join Publicis Sapient marks another milestone in her illustrious career. “Having spent time in Leo Burnett and then Epsilon, I have been privileged to witness Publicis Groupe’s vision for the future. Publicis Sapient drives digital business transformation, leveraging AI at its core. Personally, I can’t think of a better teaching environment or a more empowering place to be. My learning has just begun,” she concludes.

This is a proud moment for the MICA community as we celebrate Ganga’s incredible contributions to the industry.