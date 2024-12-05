Lions Club of Sarkhej and Benmoon Pharma Host Diabetes Check-up & Ayurveda Reversal Seminar

BILKUONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 5: On December 5th, a Diabetes Check-up Camp and a seminar on how to reverse diabetes through Ayurveda was organized by Lions Club of Sarkhej for Lions members and media friends at Benmoon Pharma Research Ayurvedic Company located at CG Road.

In the program, Ayurvedacharya Dinesh Kacha imparted the famous knowledge of Ayurveda. More than 20 media friends and more than 25 Lions members participated in this camp organized in the presence of the unstoppable District Governor of Lions District 3232 B1, Dakshesh Soni, Region Chairperson Nayan Bhai Patel and District Chairperson of Diabetes Abhiyan Anant Yadav.