Asteria Aerospace Boosts Indian Army with AT-15 VTOL Drones

Ahmedabad, Dec 6: Asteria Aerospace, a full-stack drone technology company proudly announces the successful delivery of the largest-ever contract of its AT-15 Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) drones to the Indian Army. This significant milestone underscores Asteria’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and delivery of cutting-edge solutions to meet the stringent requirements of defence and homeland security agencies.

“This delivery of Asteria’s indigenously developed AT-15 surveillance drones to the Indian Ministry of Defence demonstrates our unwavering support to meet the evolving needs of our defence forces”, said Neel Mehta, Director & Co-founder, Asteria Aerospace. “These man-portable drones are equipped with multiple advanced features such as best-in-class flight performance in high altitude areas, integrated high-resolution day and night cameras, and support for precision artillery targeting. We are confident that they will play a crucial role in enhancing the surveillance capabilities of the Indian Army.”

With a unique blended wing design, Asteria’s AT-15 drone boasts superior aerodynamics for flight efficiency and high wind resistance to operate in altitudes up to 6000 meters above mean sea level. Its vertical takeoff and landing capability allows it to be launched and recovered from confined areas. The AT-15 has an impressive flight time of up to 120 minutes and a range of up to 20 km line of sight, ensuring prolonged surveillance and reconnaissance operations over large areas. An integrated EO-IR payload on the drone with high zoom capability enables critical aerial intelligence gathering from high standoff distances in day & night. Further, the drone is constructed fully out of composite materials making it robust, lightweight, and man portable.

Asteria Aerospace operates a state-of-the-art 28,000 sq. ft. design and production facility in Bengaluru with a DSIR-recognized R&D lab to build future-ready products with the highest standards of quality and compliance. Additionally, the company maintains a strategic presence in Gurugram to cater to its diverse clientele, including government and defence agencies.