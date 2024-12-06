Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. Wins FAI Award for Best Production Performance 2023-24

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Dec 6: Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (Matix) has been recognised for ‘Best Production Performance of an Operating Fertilizer Unit for Nitrogen (Ammonia and Urea)’ for the year 2023-2024.

Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, presented this prestigious award to Giridhar Mishra, Chief Operating Officer of Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, at the annual Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) Awards in New Delhi. This award highlights Matix’s dedication to operational success, innovation, and sustainability within India’s vital agricultural sector.

Since the start of its operation in October 2021, Matix has risen to prominence in the fertilizer sector, capturing a significant 20% market share of urea in eastern India. In 2023, the company was awarded the ‘Perseverance in Urea Production’ for its contribution towards the country’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in nitrogenous fertilizers. This year’s award recognises Matix’s exceptional efficiency in producing urea from its state-of-the-art gas-based fertiliser plant at Panagarh, West Bengal.

Reflecting on this recognition, Nishant Kanodia, Chairman, Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, stated, “It gives me immense pride to see the team at Matix being recognised with the FAI Award for ‘Best Production Performance of an Operating Fertilizer Unit for Nitrogen (Ammonia and Urea)’ for 2023-2024. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all Matixians. Our commitment to improving productivity is reflected in Matix achieving 118% of rated annual capacities while setting new benchmarks in energy efficiency. As a company, we continue to remain steadfast in adopting sustainable practices, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance our operational efficiency and ensuring that our contributions significantly support India’s agricultural growth and self-sufficiency in fertilizer production.”

Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited is one of India’s youngest and fastest-growing fertilizer manufacturers, holding approximately a 20% market share of urea in eastern India. Their product range includes urea, non-urea fertilisers, as well as specialty fertilisers. The company’s coverage in 9 states with a network of 1000+ dealers and 60,000+ retailers ensures timely delivery of essential crop nutrients to farmers. Matix Fertilisers is committed to enhancing agricultural productivity through innovative crop nutrition and soil enhancement products, aiming to nourish every farm and ensure food security for all.