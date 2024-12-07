IIMA Launches IMRC 2024 to Promote India-Focused Management Research

More than 800 research scholars, academicians, and industry practitioners from leading institutions and organisations from India and abroad are attending IMRC 2024 with an opportunity to network, explore, and discuss diverse research themes and enter into meaningful collaborations. IMRC 2024 received 592 research abstracts submitted by PhD students from across the country and about 250 doctoral students are attending the conference.

Ahmedabad, December 7: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) commenced the inaugural edition of the India Management Research Conference (IMRC 2024), a three-day event running from December 7-9, themed “Confluence of Growth, Sustainability, and Resilience.”

Organized by IIMA’s 10 Research Centres, the conference features 11 parallel tracks on diverse management topics such as entrepreneurship, sustainability, digital transformation, and behavioral science.

Addressing over 800 attendees, including 250 PhD scholars, IIMA Director Prof. Bharat Bhasker emphasized the need for India-centric research to bridge gaps in management scholarship. The event includes panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, with sessions led by experts like Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, and Prof. Noshir Contractor of Northwestern University.

IMRC 2024 aims to foster impactful collaborations and advance management research tailored to India’s unique challenges.