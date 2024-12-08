Gujarat Lokseva Trust Celebrates 34 Years of Service with Compassion and Commitment

Launches “Vadil Dattak Yojana” to Support Elderly in its 35th Year

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: Gujarat Lokseva Trust marked a significant milestone as it celebrated 34 years of relentless service to society with a grand event, Lokseva Ka Utsav (festival of public service), reaffirming its unwavering commitment to sacrifice, service, and compassion as it steps into its 35th year.

A highlight of the occasion was the launch of a new initiative, Vadil Dattak Yojana, aimed at supporting senior citizens in old-age homes by providing personalized care, ensuring dignity, and creating a nurturing environment in their golden years. This program underscores the trust’s dedication to empowerment and inclusion.

The celebration witnessed the presence of over 300 beneficiaries, including differently-abled individuals, widows, and athletes from Ahmedabad. The event was graced by Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah as the Chief Guest and Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain.

Amit Shah interacted with the beneficiaries and handed over tricycles, sewing machines, and sports kits to support their livelihoods and aspirations. He commended the trust’s efforts, saying, “As Gujarat Lokseva Trust enters its 35th year, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the trustees for their noble and selfless efforts. True knowledge, as Swami Vivekananda said, lies in rising above oneself to serve others. This trust exemplifies this spirit of service and compassion.”

Shah also highlighted the central government’s initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which have improved access to basic necessities like housing, healthcare, food, and education, lifting 25 crore people out of poverty in the last decade. He acknowledged the vital role of trusts like Gujarat Lokseva Trust in complementing the government’s welfare efforts and lauded Gujarat’s leadership in per capita blood donation, charitable healthcare, and organ and eye donation.

The trust’s trustees, including Rohan Gupta, emphasized its dedication to uplifting underserved communities. “This journey of 34 years reflects the power of compassion and service. Each year, we identify 20,000 to 25,000 beneficiaries and support them. In the last two years, we have helped over two lakh people access government schemes.

As we step into our 35th year, we resolve to deepen our impact by supporting the Vruddh (elderly), Vidyarthi (students), Viklang (differently-abled), Vidhva (widows), and Vanchit (underprivileged),” Gupta said.

Founded in 1990 by Rajkumar Gupta and Surekha Gupta, the Gujarat Lokseva Trust has transformed countless lives through initiatives such as scholarships, medical assistance, free medical camps, and distributing tricycles, wheelchairs, and other essential equipment. By acting as a bridge between the government and beneficiaries, the trust has enabled marginalized communities to avail themselves of various welfare schemes.

As it embarks on its 35th year, the trust has outlined ambitious plans to establish a campus offering free education for children, a hospital providing free healthcare services, an old-age home for the elderly, an orphanage, and a training center to empower the underprivileged with self-employment skills.

Rohan Gupta and Arpan Gupta, who now lead the trust, are determined to elevate its mission. Through leveraging social media and innovative outreach strategies, the trust has reached lakhs of beneficiaries and inspired countless others to join hands in its noble cause.

The Gujarat Lokseva Trust stands as a beacon of hope and service, inspiring society to embrace compassion and collective responsibility toward uplifting the underprivileged.

