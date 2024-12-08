Mission Brain Attack: Indian Stroke Association’s Pioneering Effort to Combat Stroke Crisis

‘Each One Teach One’ Campaign Aims to Revolutionize Stroke Care Across India

The golden hour for stroke treatment is 4 hours and 30 minutes

Strokes are one of the leading causes of death and disability in India, affecting approximately 1.8 million people annually

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: The Indian Stroke Association (ISA) has introduced MISSION BRAIN ATTACK, an innovative initiative aimed at raising awareness, improving education, and providing specialized training for healthcare professionals to combat the growing prevalence of strokes in India.

Under the banner of the campaign “Each One Teach One”, the initiative seeks to address the alarming rise in stroke cases nationwide by focusing on prevention, immediate treatment, and rehabilitation.

Strokes represent one of the leading causes of death and disability in India, impacting around 1.8 million individuals annually. As the second most common cause of mortality and the third leading cause of disability, strokes have placed a significant strain on the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Despite the severity of the issue, public awareness about stroke symptoms and the importance of timely medical intervention remains alarmingly low. MISSION BRAIN ATTACK is designed to bridge this gap by empowering healthcare providers with critical knowledge and skills to enhance stroke care outcomes.

“The initiative includes a comprehensive program of workshops, webinars, real-time case studies, and access to online resources. With the increasing incidence of strokes in India, prompt measures are essential. We aim to introduce an affordable catheter for treating brain stroke patients, which will significantly lower the surgical costs associated with brain strokes” said Dr. Nirmal Surya, Consulting Neurophysician and President of the ISA.

Prof. Dr. Sudhir Shah, Senior Consultant Neurophysician also addressed the media and explained Gujarat’s scenario when it comes to brain attack cases.

A cornerstone of this initiative is education about the “golden hour” of stroke treatment—the critical window of 4 hours and 30 minutes within which prompt medical intervention can significantly reverse the effects of a stroke. The program equips physicians and other medical practitioners with the expertise to identify stroke symptoms early, implement effective treatment protocols, and deliver comprehensive care.

As part of the initiative, the ISA will conduct a series of workshops, webinars, and real-time case study reviews. These activities are complemented by access to cutting-edge online resources, ensuring that healthcare professionals across India are well-versed in the latest practices in stroke management.

"Our initiative comprises a holistic training approach, including workshops, webinars, real-time case discussions, and advanced online tools," stated Dr. Nirmal Surya, Consulting Neurophysician and President of the ISA.

“With the incidence of strokes rapidly increasing in India, it’s crucial to take proactive measures.We are also working on introducing an affordable catheter specifically designed for stroke patients, which will significantly reduce the costs associated with brain stroke surgeries. Through MISSION BRAIN ATTACK, we aim to equip medical professionals with the skills needed to deliver timely and effective care, ultimately improving patient survival and recovery outcomes.”

Dr. Arvind Sharma, Secretary of the ISA and Head of the Neurology Department at Zydus Hospital Ahmedabad, highlighted the urgency of the situation: “In India, three people experience a stroke every minute, yet there are only around 4,000 to 5,000 neurologists nationwide who can address these cases within the critical golden window. To tackle this challenge, the ISA has launched educational initiatives targeting both healthcare providers and the general public. These efforts emphasize stroke prevention and timely action.”

Dr. Sharma also addressed lifestyle-related factors contributing to the rise in strokes. “Changes in lifestyle, insufficient sleep, and neglect of regular health check-ups are major drivers of this epidemic. While strokes were previously more prevalent among individuals in their 50s, we are now witnessing a concerning increase among younger populations. Cases in the 30-to-40 age group have risen from 5% to as high as 15%, and we are even seeing strokes in individuals aged 20 to 30.”

As the ISA spearheads this nationwide effort, MISSION BRAIN ATTACK underscores the importance of equipping India’s healthcare system to combat the stroke crisis. By enhancing the capabilities of medical professionals and raising awareness among the general population, this initiative is a vital step toward reducing the devastating impact of strokes across the country.

