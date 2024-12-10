NEWME Launches Two Stores with BOGO Offer Ahead of Black Friday Sale

Black Friday Magic Begins Early with NEWME’s New Stores in Delhi and Surat!

Strategically launched before Black Friday, the new stores aim to elevate the shopping experience for India’s GenZ women

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 10: NEWME, one of India’s fastest-growing fashion-tech brands for GenZ women, has launched two new retail stores at Pacific Mall, Rajouri Garden, Delhi, and IWC VIP Road, Surat, just in time for the Black Friday weekend. This highly anticipated shopping event offers NEWME’s growing customer base the chance to explore the brand’s trend-forward collections during the brand’s exclusive annual sale, while seamlessly bridging its online and offline presence. With this, NEWME marks 10th Store in Pacific Mall, Delhi and 11th store in Surat.

The new stores are designed to reflect the essence of the “World of NEWME”, a thoughtfully crafted retail concept that mirrors the dynamic personalities of GenZ women in India. With a spacious 4,000 sq. ft. store in Pacific Mall at Rajouri Garden—the brand’s largest outlet yet in Delhi NCR—and a vibrant 3,500 sq. ft. store in Surat, NEWME continues to set a benchmark for immersive and engaging shopping spaces. These new stores are part of the brand’s ambitious plan to establish 15-20 stores by the end of the financial year. To plan the launch of the stores before Black Friday underscores the brand’s commitment to meeting customer expectations during this highly anticipated shopping period.

Sumit Jasoria, CEO and Founder of NEWME, expressed his excitement about the dual launch, saying:

“Delhi and Surat are key markets for us as we expand into both Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. Delhi ranks among the top cities for our online sales, while Surat has emerged as a rapidly growing market, making these cities ideal for our offline journey. These stores are a vital step in bringing the unique ‘World of NEWME’ experience closer to our customers. In the coming weeks, we plan to open two new stores in Pune and Gurgaon, along with other parts of Delhi-NCR. This expansion reflects our commitment to offline growth while catering to the overwhelming demand during Black Friday.

Last year’s sale was a game-changer, delivering 10X growth in online orders and 6X sales growth across our Bangalore stores in just one day. This year, we’re offering even more value with a Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal across our website, app, and stores, along with gifts and goodies for the first 10,000 customers. We are expecting 10X growth this Black Friday as well and are prepared to serve over 3-4 Lakh customers nationwide in just 3 days.”

Since its launch just over 2 years ago, NEWME has experienced phenomenal growth. Having Served more than 12 lakh customers , the brand operates 9 offline stores across 7 Indian cities while maintaining a robust online presence through its app. Supported by recent funding, NEWME is steadily executing its omni-channel strategy, which focuses on expanding its footprint across India. Known for introducing 500+ new designs every week, the brand utilises advanced proprietary technology stack to track global trends, design and manufacture products quickly, and minimise waste, making it a pioneer in fast fashion with a sustainable edge.

In addition, NEWME has ventured into quick commerce, becoming the first Indian fashion brand to introduce 90-minute delivery in select Delhi-NCR pin codes. This service has now expanded to 26 pin codes across Delhi, NCR, and Bangalore, offering customers a new level of convenience and receiving widespread acclaim.

By consistently innovating and delivering on the needs of its GenZ audience, NEWME has positioned itself as one of India’s most-loved and fastest-growing fashion-tech brands. Its commitment to offering trend-first designs, bold customer experiences, and a strong supply chain ensures that it remains at the forefront of the Indian fashion landscape.