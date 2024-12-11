RRU & IICA Launch Master’s in Financial Crime Management

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Gandhinagar, Dec 11: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has launched a groundbreaking Master’s in Financial and Economic Crimes (MFEC). This program is tailored for working professionals, aiming to fortify the nation’s financial and economic security framework.

The launch event featured Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, as the keynote speaker. She lauded the initiative, highlighting its strategic relevance in addressing emerging threats like financial crimes via UPI platforms. Stressing the need for skilled professionals, she encouraged the submission of unique student dissertations to generate innovative solutions.

Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor of RRU, outlined the program’s global uniqueness, combining RRU’s national security focus with IICA’s corporate expertise. He shared insights on India’s financial advancements and vulnerabilities, emphasizing the program’s role in equipping professionals with the tools to counter financial crimes. “India’s growth comes with increasing vulnerabilities,” Prof. Patel stated. “The MFEC is a strategic initiative to address these challenges effectively.”

A lively Q&A session followed, where media representatives engaged with Prof. Patel on various aspects of the program, reinforcing its importance in combating financial crimes.

Prof. (Dr.) Naveen Sirohi, Head of the School of Finance and Management at IICA, delivered the closing remarks, highlighting the program’s revolutionary approach to education. He emphasized its practical focus on financial integrity and stability, describing it as essential in today’s interconnected world. “This program bridges the gap between theory and practice, preparing professionals to safeguard the financial ecosystem,” he noted.

The Master’s in Financial and Economic Crimes is a testament to the collaborative vision of RRU and IICA, addressing critical national and global challenges. By blending academic rigor with practical insights, the program represents a significant step forward in fostering economic resilience and integrity.

Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU): Located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, RRU is a premier institution dedicated to national security and law enforcement studies. Recognized for its interdisciplinary approach, it provides top-tier education and training in security-related fields.

Established in 2008, the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) operates under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, focusing on corporate governance, regulation, and policy. Located in Manesar, Haryana, it serves as a key training institute for Indian Corporate Law Service officers.

A Unique and Comprehensive Approach

“This training program is not merely an academic exercise but a global necessity,” emphasized Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University. “The interconnected nature of the global economy has led to increasingly sophisticated financial crimes that transcend borders. This initiative is designed to build capacity among senior officers and equip them with the tools needed to address these evolving threats with precision and effectiveness.”

Prof. Bimal emphasized that financial safety and security is a fundamental right of every Indian citizen, regardless of their status—be it an industrialist, a business tycoon, a common person, or a daily wage earner.

Synergy with the MEFC Program

The training program aligns seamlessly with RRU’s upcoming Master’s in Economic and Financial Crimes (MEFC), a globally unique course that provides a holistic understanding of financial crime in both Indian and international contexts. The MEFC curriculum emphasizes real-world application through case studies, judicial analysis, and cutting-edge investigative practices.

“This training initiative and the MEFC program are designed to set global benchmarks,” added Prof. Patel. “Our aim is to create a cadre of experts who can tackle complex financial crimes while fostering international collaboration for global economic stability.”

Focus on Practical Application

Designed with a balanced mix of theoretical knowledge and practical insights, the program emphasizes actionable strategies to disrupt transnational criminal networks, prevent money laundering, and ensure economic integrity. Participants will explore real-world scenarios and engage in dynamic simulations, preparing them to address financial crimes in their respective countries.

A Vision for Global Security

“This program is a call to action for a united global effort,” Prof. Patel asserted. “By bringing together diverse perspectives from Asia and Africa, we aim to foster an international alliance against financial crimes, paving the way for a secure and resilient financial ecosystem.”

Rashtriya Raksha University’s unwavering commitment to advancing education, training, and global cooperation underscores its position as a thought leader in combating financial crimes. Through this groundbreaking initiative, the university sets a new global standard, reaffirming its dedication to shaping a safer and more secure world.

Located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, RRU is a premier institution dedicated to national security and law enforcement studies. It leverages an interdisciplinary approach to deliver innovative education and training programs that address contemporary challenges in security and governance.

The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation program, under the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, fosters international partnerships through capacity-building initiatives aimed at sustainable development and global cooperation.

