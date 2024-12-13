Connplex Cinema Revolutionizes Gujarat’s Entertainment Scene with 33 Active Screens and 250 More on the Horizon

Connplex is reshaping India’s cinema landscape with a vision

With 60 cinema houses across India and a unique Ahmedabad headquarters, Connplex is reshaping the future of cinema, offering luxury experiences and accessible entertainment to every corner of the country

BILKULONLINE

Interview by Rafat Quadri

In an exclusive conversation with BILKULONLINE, Anish Patel and Rahul Dhayani, the visionary founders of Connplex Cinema, reveal how their innovative cinema chain is transforming the entertainment landscape in India. For the first time, they’ve made Gujarat a hub for entertainment by establishing 33 cinema houses within the state, with plans to expand further. Their decision to set up the headquarters in Ahmedabad is a groundbreaking move, marking a significant shift in the entertainment industry.

The group currently operates 60 cinema houses across India, with plans for over 250 additional screens in the pipeline.

By offering a premium, boutique cinema experience and focusing on underserved areas, Connplex is redefining the cinema experience in India. In this interview, Anish and Rahul discuss what sets Connplex apart, their future vision, and how they are reshaping the way people experience movies.

Interview Highlights:

Q: How does your cinema chain stand out from others?

A: Connplex is a smart cinema chain, designed to offer a luxurious experience. Unlike traditional cinemas, we focus on class over mass, delivering a premium, sophisticated cinematic journey. With an immersive sound system and a smaller multiplex format, Connplex combines exclusivity with elegance, redefining luxury in entertainment.

Q: Do you offer different categories or classes of seating?

A: Yes, we provide a range of options, from seating categories to the overall cinematic experience, including sound and food. Our cinemas are designed for a boutique experience, with capacities ranging from 75 to 120 seats. While we may not be massive in size, we focus on offering a refined, classy ambiance. Additionally, we’ve introduced the convenience of food delivery, allowing customers to enjoy our cinema food at home.

Q: What types of movies have been showcased in your cinema theaters?

A: Since launching our cinema chain in September 2021, we’ve showcased a wide range of films across genres and formats. Starting with Sooryavanshi, followed by Pushpa and Animal, we have screened every major release in India. From Bollywood to Hollywood, 3D to 2K, and other digital formats, Connplex cinemas have consistently brought the latest films to audiences across our locations in India.

Q: Do you organize special screenings for women and children on special occasions?

A: Yes, we collaborate with communities, organizations, and groups to arrange special screenings. For example, when movies like Moana are released or the upcoming Mufasa, these groups often bring together schoolchildren or tuition students for exclusive showings at Connplex cinemas. They see Connplex as a trusted, family-centric brand, making it the ideal venue for such events.

Q: Do you offer subsidized tickets?

A: Yes, we have numerous offers, especially for group bookings. We’ve created innovative, out-of-the-box deals to make tickets more accessible. With Connplex cinemas spread across Gujarat and other parts of India, customers can easily find a nearby location and book group tickets through our app, website, or third-party platforms like BookMyShow. This makes it convenient for everyone to enjoy movies together at Connplex.

Q: How many theaters do you have in Gujarat?

A: We currently operate 33 active screens across Gujarat, with the highest concentration in Ahmedabad. Additionally, we have theaters in other cities and towns such as Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Dangadra, Gandhinagar, Kadi, and Kalol.

Q: What makes your cinema theaters special, and how is the experience different from other cinemas?

A: At Connplex, we prioritize comfort and quality. All our theaters feature 100% recliner seats, moving away from the traditional bucket seats. We believe that paying for a movie should also mean enjoying a premium seating experience, similar to flying business class on an airplane. Our focus is on ergonomic, classy seating for ultimate comfort. Additionally, our theaters are equipped with laser projectors—no more outdated lamp projectors that lose quality over time. We use the latest 2023-2024 laser projectors, ensuring consistent high-quality visuals for the next seven years. To further enhance the experience, many of our screens feature 7.1 surround sound, with some even offering Dolby Atmos, creating an immersive cinematic experience for our viewers.

Q: What are your future plans?

A: Our future plans focus on addressing the significant shortage of cinema screens in India. While countries like China have over 75,000 screens and the USA over 45,000, India, the birthplace of content, has only around 9,500 screens. This scarcity leaves over 20,000 areas where people must travel 3 to 4 hours just to watch a movie, which can turn a simple outing into a whole day’s event for a family. We aim to expand to locations with a minimum population of 15,000 people, bringing cinemas closer to these underserved areas. We’ve already launched a cinema in Omarkote, Odisha, and have plans to open in Gorakhpur near the Nepal border and the southern part of Jammu. Our approach involves a public-private partnership model, using the franchise model for the first time in Indian cinema, to reach places where other cinema chains haven’t yet ventured.

Q: What is the current cinema scenario in Gujarat?

A: While major cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara have cinemas, there are still many underserved areas in Gujarat with strong spending potential but no cinemas. Towns such as Palanpur, Disa, Kadi, Kalol, and several others near Vadodara and Surat are still lacking proper cinema facilities. We believe there is significant potential for growth, and Gujarat could easily support an additional 300 screens to meet the demand.

Q: Do you think people can afford such luxurious charges?

A: After COVID, India’s growth has been tremendous, and people in tier 2 and tier 3 cities now have a higher spending capacity. While they may not always have many avenues like malls to visit, cinema remains an affordable luxury in India. Ticket prices range from ₹100 to ₹300, which is reasonable for sitting in a comfortable recliner with air conditioning. Spending on a family outing—watching a movie, enjoying popcorn and drinks, and having a 6-hour fun experience for ₹1,500—is not a problem for most families. Thanks to the government’s push for digitalization, access to such entertainment has become easier for everyone.

Q: How about the production of enough movies?

A: While there aren’t enough movies produced each year, the number of films is steadily increasing. We believe that by 2025, the industry will see even better content and a higher number of films being released. Additionally, re-releases are becoming more common, and just like Hollywood, India is also seeing sequels to successful films.

Q: How many shows do you have per day?

A: The number of shows varies depending on demand. Some days we may have as many as six shows, while on other days, we may only have three.

Q: Any message for cinema-goers in Gujarat?

A: We invite all cinema-goers to visit Connplex and enjoy quality family time with friends and loved ones. Have fun, enjoy the movie, but please remember not to use firecrackers in the cinema hall.

Q: What is the origin of the name “Connplex”?

A: “Conn” comes from “connect” and the idea of steering a ship, directing it towards a destination. “Plex” refers to a place where people gather for entertainment. Our name symbolizes our innovative, disruptive model—moving away from traditional cinema chains. We are guiding the entertainment experience to every town in India, ensuring people have access to quality entertainment close to home.

Q: Do you offer online ticket booking?

A: Yes, we offer online booking through our website at ticketing.theconnplex.com, as well as via our Android and iOS apps. Additionally, tickets can be purchased on platforms like BookMyShow, Amazon, and a few other third-party services. We’ll soon be adding more platforms for booking convenience.

Q: With the rise of OTT platforms, many believe they pose a threat to cinemas. How do you plan to attract cinema-goers?

A: We believe OTT platforms are more of a threat to television than to cinemas. OTT series have largely replaced daily TV soaps, but the content offered on OTT is very different from what cinema offers. You wouldn’t want to watch big-scale movies like Pushpa or Singham on your mobile phone. Cinema is an experience that cannot be replicated by sitting on a couch and watching on a small screen. Watching movies on OTT platforms often diminishes the creative effort of the filmmakers, as cinema is built to showcase the grandeur and effort put into content.

OTT has undoubtedly carved out its space, much like how Zomato revolutionized the dining industry, adding value rather than taking away from it. Similarly, OTT platforms have contributed positively to the content industry. For example, OTT has made watching movies more accessible, but it hasn’t replaced the cinema experience.

We all enjoyed the convenience brought by services like Ola and Uber—they didn’t eliminate the need for cars but made travel easier. Similarly, OTT makes content accessible, but cinema remains the only place to experience movies the way they were meant to be seen.

Moreover, during the pandemic, we realized that, as social beings, we need to go out and have experiences with friends and family. It’s not the same as sitting at home, distracted by multiple notifications on our phones. Cinema provides an escape from that, offering an opportunity to focus on the movie for 3 hours without distractions. It’s a form of detox, where people engage with each other and enjoy quality time together. Cinemas are a unique form of outdoor entertainment, where you can disconnect from the world and connect with your loved ones, something that OTT cannot replicate.

Afterall, “Watching a movie in a cinema house is more than just entertainment—it’s an immersive experience where every frame comes alive, every sound resonates, and every story unfolds in its purest form. It’s where the magic of film truly belongs.”

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)