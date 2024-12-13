You May Also Like

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Dec 13: Reliance Retail Limited, India’s largest retailer, has launched a range of six indigenously developed, made-for-India Home Theatre LED TVs in partnership with audio equipment specialist, HARMAN.

These TVs, launched under the BPL brand, are engineered to deliver a cutting-edge audio experience through specifically optimised speaker modules, in addition to exceptional picture clarity, providing a theatre-like experience at home.

With the rapid proliferation of high-quality, high-definition digital content in the market, consumers are looking for TVs that can provide a holistic entertainment experience through impeccable audio output and immersive picture quality. Keeping this in mind, Reliance Retail launched its new BPL Home Theatre TV range in collaboration with HARMAN through its proprietary AudioEFX tuning software and powered by four AI algorithms that work in tandem to deliver a broad spectrum of audio, capturing the finer details with remarkable clarity. Consumers can now enjoy a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of their homes.

Reliance Retail is poised to expand its presence in the LED TV segment with its wide range of products which are reliable, efficient and affordable. In line with its commitment of supporting India’s journey towards self-reliance and innovation, these Home Theatre TVs are proudly ‘Made-in-India.’ Through this initiative, Reliance Retail fosters growth and innovation within the local manufacturing ecosystem and contributes to India’s emergence as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

BPL Home Theatre LED TVs are now available across the country at all electronic stores, large format stores, modern retail outlets, and ecommerce marketplaces like jio mart and reliance digital.