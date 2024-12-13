IIM Ahmedabad to host 2nd edition of India Strategy Conference with IIM Bangalore and ISB

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 13: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, along with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), and the Indian School of Business (ISB), is going to host the 2nd edition of the India Strategy Conference (ISC 2024), from December 15 to 18, 2024, at the IIM Ahmedabad campus on the theme of “Strategizing in an AI-Dominated World”.

The conference will bring together researchers, educators, and managers to a common platform for discussing issues and opportunities that organisations face with the application of AI technologies in the decision-making processes. In addition to six parallel tracks, the event will host a variety of pre-conference workshops and interactive sessions for professional development.