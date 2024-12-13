CORONA Remedies Champions Energy Conservation with ‘Un-Ironed Clothes’ Campaign on National Energy Conservation Day

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 13: On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, CORONA Remedies Private Limited, one of the fastest growing Indian pharmaceutical company, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability by extending its unique ‘Un-Ironed Clothes’ initiative. Launched on June 5, 2024, on World Environment Day, the initiative encourages employees to forgo ironing their clothes on designated days, highlighting how small changes can significantly reduce energy consumption.

Originally planned to conclude on December 14, the initiative’s overwhelming success and positive impact have led CORONA Remedies to continue it. With participation from over 4,500 employees, the campaign has so far saved approximately 5,208 kWh of electricity and reduced seven tons of carbon emissions—equivalent to charging 2,10,000 mobile phones or driving an electric car for 91,000 kilometres.

“National Energy Conservation Day is a reminder of the collective responsibility we share in preserving our environment. The ‘Un-Ironed Clothes’ initiative has shown us that simple, mindful actions can lead to significant energy savings. The enthusiastic participation of our employees and the tangible impact achieved so far have encouraged us to extend this initiative, reinforcing our long-term commitment to sustainability,” said Nirav Mehta, Managing Director & CEO of CORONA Remedies.

By continuing the ‘Un-Ironed Clothes’ initiative, CORONA Remedies not only underscores its dedication to energy conservation but also aims to inspire other organisations and individuals to adopt simple, impactful practices that contribute to a sustainable future, Mehta added.

The initiative is part of CORONA Remedies’ broader ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy, which includes achieving zero carbon emissions at its manufacturing facilities, expanding solar energy capacity, and implementing advanced water conservation and waste management practices.