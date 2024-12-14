Stavya Spine Hospital Leads Innovation with Gujarat’s First Open Standing Weight-Bearing MRI

Revolutionizing Spine Diagnostics with Dynamic Imaging for Enhanced Patient Care

Ahmedabad, Dec 14: In a groundbreaking development, Stavya Spine Hospital, Ahmedabad has become the first in Gujarat to introduce the Open Standing Weight-Bearing MRI, manufactured by Esaote SpA, Italy.

This advanced diagnostic tool, designed for spine evaluations, allows imaging in standing, sitting, and supine positions, revolutionizing the assessment and management of spinal conditions.

The Open Standing MRI enables dynamic, weight-bearing imaging, making it particularly effective for diagnosing conditions such as scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, and spinal instability.

Additionally, its open design offers comfort to patients with claustrophobia or anxiety associated with conventional MRIs. The machine can also perform weight-bearing imaging of the knee and hip, providing critical insights into joint health.

Pioneering Advanced Diagnostics

Unlike traditional MRIs, which capture static images in a supine position, the Open Standing MRI provides real-life, dynamic imaging, aligning with Stavya’s commitment to ethical and evidence-based care.

“Our focus has always been on understanding how the spine functions under load. This technology enables us to make informed decisions on whether a condition requires surgical intervention or conservative management,” said Dr. Mirant Dave, Spine Surgeon at Stavya.

Echoing this sentiment, Dheeraj Nasa, Country Business Director, Esaote Subsidiary, remarked, “The Open Standing MRI reflects our mission to provide innovative diagnostic tools that enhance patient care. We are proud to partner with Stavya Spine Hospital to bring this advanced technology to Gujarat.”

Comprehensive Spine Care at Stavya

With over two decades of expertise, Stavya Spine Hospital is a leader in exclusive spine care, blending advanced technology with a patient-first philosophy. Key offerings include:

• Robotic Spine Surgery: Precision-driven solutions for complex procedures.

• Endoscopic Spine Surgery: Minimally invasive techniques for faster recovery.

• German Advanced Physiotherapy: Structured rehabilitation for long-term results.

The hospital’s expert team of spine surgeons, comprising Dr. Bharat Dave, Dr. Mirant Dave, Dr. Ajay Krishnan, Dr. Hitesh Modi, Dr. Shivanand Mayi, Dr. Raviranjan Rai, Dr. Mukesh Patel, and Dr. Devanand Degulmadi, collaborates closely with a world-class physiotherapy team led by Dr. Akruti Dave. This collaborative approach ensures personalized and effective care for every patient.

Spine Health Checkups and Rehabilitation

Stavya has also launched Spine Health Checkups, aimed at early detection and prevention of spine issues. The Open Standing MRI is central to these checkups, identifying subtle abnormalities and enabling timely interventions.

“This advanced MRI allows us to tailor rehabilitation programs more effectively, whether for surgical recovery or conservative care,” said Dr. Akruti Dave, Head of Physiotherapy.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Stavya Spine Hospital is preparing to unveil a Center of Excellence in 2025, which will be the largest exclusive spine hospital in Asia. This new facility will expand the hospital’s diagnostic, treatment, and research capabilities, reinforcing its position as a global leader in spine care.

“As we embark on this new chapter, our focus remains on maintaining the trust of our patients and advancing spine care through ethical practices and state-of-the-art technology,” said Amita Dave, Managing Director of Stavya.

Dr. Preety Krishnan, Radiologist, also highlighted the transparency this new MRI brings to diagnostics, stating, “This tool provides functional insights into the spine’s behavior under load, empowering patients with a clear understanding of their condition and care plan.”

With the introduction of Gujarat’s first Open Standing Weight-Bearing MRI, Stavya Spine Hospital continues to set new benchmarks in spine care, offering innovative solutions that prioritize patient well-being and trust.

