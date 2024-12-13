Obesity India 2024: National Experts Unite in Ahmedabad to Combat Growing Health Crisis

A Collaborative Effort to Tackle the Obesity Epidemic

Ahmedabad, Dec 13: Obesity has emerged as a critical health crisis in India, with prevalence rates escalating alarmingly over recent decades.

Approximately 5% of the Indian population now grapples with morbid obesity, underscoring the urgent need for collective action. In response, the All India Association for Advancing Research in Obesity (AIAARO) is hosting its 17th Annual Conference, “Obesity India 2024”, in Ahmedabad from December 13 to 15.

Supported by the World Obesity Federation, the conference serves as a platform for experts, researchers, and practitioners to address obesity, a pressing global health challenge.

With over 500 participants, including obesity surgeons, endocrinologists, diabetologists, physicians, nutritionists, and educators, the event aims to foster interdisciplinary collaboration, facilitate knowledge-sharing, and explore the latest advancements in obesity management.

Dr. Mahendra Narwaria, President of AIAARO and Organising Chairman of the conference, emphasized the event’s broader mission, stating, “Through Obesity India 2024, we aim to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and promote evidence-based solutions to tackle this epidemic. Beyond the medical community, we seek to engage society and policymakers to integrate obesity education into school and medical curricula as well as public health initiatives.”

The conference will feature distinguished speakers, including Gee Hyun Kang, President of the Asia Oceania Association for the Study of Obesity, as the chief guest, and an online keynote address by Philip Scherer, former President of the World Obesity Federation.

Programme Highlights

Dr. Banshi Saboo, Past President of AIAARO and Programme Chair, shared insights into the event’s agenda, noting that Ahmedabad is hosting the conference for the second time. The event will include:

Presentations on cutting-edge research.

Interactive workshops.

Expert panel discussions aimed at advancing the understanding of obesity prevention, management, and treatment.

Key topics will delve into the science of obesity, exploring its pathophysiology, innovative treatments such as mounjaro and semaglutide injections, and lifestyle interventions. Preventive strategies and stigma reduction will also be focal points.

AIAARO’s Multidisciplinary Approach

Dr. Narwaria, who previously served as President of the Obesity Surgery Society of India, highlighted AIAARO’s inclusive approach. The society, which has been active for 20 years, unites diverse healthcare professionals to combat obesity comprehensively. AIAARO’s affiliations with the World Obesity Federation and the WHO NCD Alliance further strengthen its commitment to addressing this critical health issue.

Obesity India 2024 promises unmatched networking opportunities with national and international experts while fostering discussions that will shape the future of obesity management in India and beyond.