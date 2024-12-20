1,70,963 cases pending in Gujarat HC; 16,90,643 cases pending in District & Subordinate Courts in the State

MoS Law and Justice Replies to RS MP Parimal Nathwani

Ahmedabad, Dec 20:As many as 1,70,963 cases are pending in the High Court of Gujarat, while16,90,643 cases are pending in District and Subordinate Courts of Gujarat. The Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal provided the information to the Rajya Sabha on December 19, 2024 in reply to a question raised by Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani.

According to the Minister’s statement tabled in the House, total 82,640 cases are pending in the Supreme Court of India, 61,80,878 cases are pending with the High Courts in the country and 4,62,34,646 cases are pending in District and Subordinate Courts in the country.

According to the statement of the minister, total 20 post of judges are vacant in the High Court of Gujarat as against sanctioned strength of 52, while 535 post of judges are vacant in the District and Subordinate Courts in Gujarat, as against sanctioned strength of 1720. As against the total sanctioned strength of 1122 judges total 368 posts are vacant in High Courts in the country, while out of total sanctioned strength of 25741 judges in District and Subordinate Courts in the country, total 5262 posts are vacant, stated the minister. As per the statement, only one post of judge is vacant in the Supreme Court of India against sanction strength of 34 judges.

Mr. Nathwani wanted to know about number of vacancies of Judges in the Supreme Court, High Courts and lower courts of the country as well as the number of pending cases in these courts.