FIFA’s Football for Schools (F4S) Program Schools in Gujarat to get 11,000 Footballs

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 29: In a massive boost to football sports among school children, the Department of School Education & Literacy, All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) have launched the ambitious Football for Schools (F4S) program for school students across India. Gujarat State Football Association (GSFA) will oversee and coordinate distribution of footballs through various Navodaya Vidyalaya Samitis(s).

Schools in 33 districts of Gujarat under this program will soon be receiving footballs. Around 11000 footballs, 10,600 to be precise, footballs have been earmarked for distribution to Gujarat at various Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) of Gujarat. The program for distribution of footballs in Gujarat will be conducted by NVS on 31st January 2024 at 33 NVS. Members of GSFA in various district will attend the distribution program as representatives of the AIFF on this occasion.

An MoU was earlier signed between the Ministry of Education, AIFF and FIFA on 30 October 2022. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was made the Nodal organization for F4S program. F4S aims to contribute to the education, development, and empowerment of around 700 million children across the world. It seeks to make football more accessible to both boys and girls by incorporating football activities into the education system, in partnership with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

The minute to minute program designed by the Ministry of Education, addresses of the respective Navodaya Vidyalayas with contact details etc have been circulated to the concerned district football associations. Those who will represent GSFA/AIFF will explain in brief the imperative need to strengthen the football sports in the State. The Football for Schools (F4S) program aims to significantly broaden the accessibility of football for students, regardless of gender, within the school setting, while seamlessly integrating football-related activities into the education system in collaboration with various stakeholders. The program will prove to be a tremendous impetus and morale booster for promoting football in Gujarat.