Consumer Awareness Key to Tackling Unsafe Edible Oil Packaging

National Consumer Day: Consumer awareness essential to curb unsafe packaging practices in the edible oil sector

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 23: To curb the misuse of old cans used in packaging of edible oils and to highlight the importance of safe packaging methods, there is a need to create more awareness among consumers , the Gujarat Oil Refiners Association has said. National Consumer Day is observed every 24th December to spread awareness about consumer rights.

Gujarat Oil Refiners Association Secretary Snehal Patel said that consumer safety should be the top priority for the industry. Regulatory authorities have come forward for implementation but manufacturers must follow packaging standards and consumers should be vigilant while buying edible oil. Safe packaging is important to protect public health.

Despite the efforts of regulatory authorities like Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA), the issue has not been resolved yet. FSSAI has issued legal notices to over 200 manufacturers , millers and re-packers across Gujarat for violating packaging regulations and over 400 cases are currently under investigation. Despite clear guidelines prohibiting reuse of cans for food packaging under the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations , 2018, Ahmedabad , Sanand , Mehsana , Surat and Rajkot have emerged as major hotspots for these violations.

The use of prime-grade tin plates is mandatory under these regulations to ensure consumer safety as reusable cans contain harmful contaminants that can leach into the cooking oil. These contaminants pose serious health risks including foodborne illnesses , allergic reactions and digestive problems. In addition , improper packaging can also cause environmental problems in the oil, leading to spoilage and reduced shelf life.

The Gujarat FDCA has also directed its district level officers to keep a close watch on violators and take strict action against such people. Consumers are advised to check proper labelling , verify FSSAI license numbers and avoid buying products with substandard packaging to ensure that they are buying safe and high quality edible oils.

National Consumer Day presents an urgent need for all stakeholders like regulators , manufacturers and consumers to collaborate to ensure a transparent and safe food supply chain. With strict compliance , greater awareness and working collectively, the edible oil industry can address these challenges and earn consumer trust.