CORONA Remedies Marks 20th Anniversary with ₹25 Crore CSR Commitment

Ahmedabad, Dec 24: CORONA Remedies Limited, one of India’s fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies, has pledged ₹25 crore towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives over the next five years.

Announced during its 20th-anniversary celebration, this significant commitment reinforces CORONA’s dedication towards enhancing healthcare access and creating a lasting societal impact.

“As we celebrate 20 years of serving the healthcare needs of millions, we are proud to strengthen our focus on societal well-being with a ₹25 crore pledge towards CSR initiatives,” said Dr Kirtikumar Mehta, Chairperson, CORONA Remedies Limited. “This milestone reflects our vision of delivering quality medicines while fostering meaningful change in the communities we serve. The recent support extended to 20 NGOs across Gujarat and Maharashtra marks the first step towards this renewed commitment,” he added.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, CORONA Remedies supported 20 NGOs across Gujarat and Maharashtra by making substantial donations to each. Beneficiaries included organisations such as Jivan Dhara Old Age Home in Ahmedabad, Manav Jyot Public Charitable Trust in Mumbai, and Shree Pragnachakshu Mahila Seva Kunj in Surendranagar. This initiative underscored CORONA Remedies’ commitment to fostering a brighter, more equitable future through impactful community engagement.

Established in 2004, CORONA Remedies has grown into a robust organisation with over 65 brands spanning therapeutic areas such as Cardiology, Diabetology, Neurology, Pain Management, and Women’s Healthcare. The company has achieved key financial milestones, crossing ₹100 crore in revenue in the FY 2013 and reaching ₹1322 crore by Nov 2024 as per Pharmatrac MAT.

CORONA Remedies commitment to societal welfare through impactful health initiatives and strict adherence to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. The company has hosted numerous blood donation drives over the past decade, contributing 1,350 units of blood and earning the “Gujarat Nu Gaurav” award for its community efforts. In its operations, CORONA maintains zero carbon emissions and is expanding its solar capacity to bolster renewable energy use. Socially, it supports emerging sports talents and conducts significant community service, enhancing health awareness. These efforts are fortified by rigorous governance measures that ensure product quality and transparency, including the use of advanced traceability technologies to prevent counterfeiting. Collectively, these initiatives showcase CORONA Remedies’ dedication to “Good Health For All” and sustainable corporate practices.