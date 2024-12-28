Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to Celebrate 50th Convocation of Harilal Bhagwati Institute of Communication and Management on Dec 30

Certificates and Medals for Communication and Management Students

Inspirational Lecture by Renowned Speaker Jay Vasavda

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 28: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Harilal Bhagwati Institute of Communication & Management (HBICM), a trailblazer in skills-based professional education since 1967, is set to host its 50th convocation ceremony on Monday, December 30, 2024.

The event will take place at the J.A. Auditorium, Bhavan’s College Campus, Khanpur, Ahmedabad, from 5 PM to 8 PM.

This milestone celebration coincides with the 137th birth anniversary of Bhavan’s founder, Kulapati Shri Kanaiyalal Maneklal Munshi. A luminary in law, education, politics, and literature, Munshiji established Bhavan’s in 1938 with a vision to preserve and promote Indian values and culture. The HBICM, founded six decades ago, remains a leading institute for professional skill development, catering to students and working professionals alike.

The institute offers a range of specialized, job-oriented courses, including one-year diplomas in Digital Media and Journalism, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management (IRPM), International Trade (Import-Export), and Hospital Management. Over the years, HBICM has empowered students with practical knowledge and holistic values, preparing them for real-world challenges and fostering innovation.

This year’s convocation will honor graduates from the 2023-24 batch, along with students from earlier batches spanning 2018-2023. Certificates and diplomas will be awarded to students across multiple disciplines, including Journalism, IRPM-HR, International Trade, and Materials Management.

The ceremony will feature motivational addresses by Bhavan’s Ahmedabad Kendra Chairman Mukesh Patel, Secretary Prakash Bhagwati, and Treasurer Gaurav Shah. Renowned writer and speaker Jay Vasavda will deliver an inspiring keynote, reflecting on the life and values of Munshiji.

HBICM continues to uphold its legacy as a beacon of professional education, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing talent and shaping the future of India’s workforce.