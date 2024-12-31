NSE IX Introduces Fixed Income Derivatives with Nifty Bharat Bond Indices on IFSC Exchanges

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Dec 31: NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) is pleased to announce the launch of derivatives on Nifty Bharat Bond Indices, the first-ever fixed income derivatives in IFSC Exchanges.

These index derivatives contracts are introduced on the ‘NIFTY Bharat Bond Indices’, which measures the performance of portfolios of AAA-rated bonds issued by government-owned entities, with each index containing bonds maturing in a specific year, where each index in the series matures in the designated year of its respective bonds.

The derivatives on NIFTY Bharat Bond Indices are designed to enhance risk management capabilities, providing investors with an efficient tool to manage exposure to India’s bond market. This pioneering product is expected to strengthen the development of India’s bond market while reinforcing GIFT IFSC’s position as a premier global financial hub.

The derivatives contracts are available for trading with monthly and half-yearly cycles from today, as per NSE IX Circular 305/2024 dated December 10, 2024.

NSE IX is an International multi assets exchange set up at GIFT City on June 5, 2017, and recognized by International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) (www.ifsca.gov.in). NSE IX offers a diversified portfolio of products including Indian Single Stock Derivatives, Index Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Depository Receipts and Global Stocks.

The exchange provides a comprehensive range of primary market products including listing of Equity Shares, SPAC, REITs, InvITs, ETFs, Depository Receipts, Debt Securities, ESG Debt Securities, Commercial Paper or Certificate of Deposits under the regulatory framework of IFSCA. NSE IX and GIFT NIFTY has received part 30 exemption from Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) under regulation 30.10 and SEC class relief under Sections 5, 6, 15, or 17A (SEC Act 1934) which enables US customers to participate in derivative contracts listed on NSE IX. For more information, please visit www.nseix.com .