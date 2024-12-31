Narayana Business School Hosts Grand Convocation Ceremony for the Class of 2022-2024

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 31: A grand convocation ceremony was held for the postgraduate Class of 2022-2024 at Narayana Business School, Ahmedabad.

The event was graced by Ashutosh Anshu, Member of the Board of Directors, CHRO, and D&I Lead at Hitachi India, along with Ramesh Desai, Founder of Zebar Industries, who served as the chief guest.

The ceremony began with an inaugural address by Dr. Amit Gupta, Founder and Director of Narayana Business School. Ashutosh Anshu, Ramesh Desai, Dr. Amit Gupta, Dean of Academics Dr. Purvi Gupta, and Vishal Tiwari, VP of Growth and Strategy, presided over the event, awarding degrees to the graduating students.

In recognition of their dedication and academic excellence, students were honored with five gold and six silver medals under the Academic Awards category. Additionally, awards for Special Achievement, Student of the Year, and Corporate Excellence were presented to outstanding performers.

Chief Guest Ashutosh Anshu delivered an inspiring speech emphasizing the transformative power of education and perseverance in shaping successful careers. The ceremony was expertly anchored by Prof. Garima Mishra, ensuring its smooth flow.

Pride and joy were evident on the faces of students, parents, and professors alike as the graduates celebrated this milestone achievement, marking the beginning of their new professional journeys.